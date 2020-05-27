Benjamin Netanyahu talks relations with leaders of DR Congo, Georgia

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Tuesday evening with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who both called to congratulate on the recent formation of his new government.Netanyahu and Tshisekedi discussed economic and agricultural cooperation between the two countries as well as the fight against the coronavirus. Netanyahu also invited the Tshisekedi to visit Israel at the end of the coronavirus crisis. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has so far suffered 2,296 cases of coronavirus, with 67 deaths.Netanyahu and Georgia's Prime Minister Gakharia also discussed deepening bilateral relations between the two countries, promoting the free trade zone agreement and examining the resumption of flights between the countries safely. The leaders also talked about promoting the opening of a Georgian cultural center in Jerusalem. Gakharia invited Netanyahu for a diplomatic visit to Georgia when the coronavirus pandemic is over.