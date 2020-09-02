The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Benjamin Netanyahu to speak at first-ever virtual FIDF national gala

Save your spot for the first-ever FIDF gala featuring top-ranked army officials and the stories of those who give their lives and save the lives of the people of Israel.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 17:06
US and Israeli soldiers together onstage at the 2019 FIDF National Gala Dinner in NY (photo credit: SHACHAR AZRAN)
US and Israeli soldiers together onstage at the 2019 FIDF National Gala Dinner in NY
(photo credit: SHACHAR AZRAN)
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) will hold its 2020 National Gala online. The first-ever virtual FIDF National Gala, a coast-to-coast celebration, will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The evening, themed “A Night of Heroes,” will begin at 7 pm EDT.
FIDF’s National Gala is one of the largest and most prestigious galas in the American Jewish philanthropic community. This year’s gala will bring together thousands of FIDF supporters representing all chapters across the United States to express their appreciation for the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who risk their lives to protect the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide. 

This FIDF initiative aims to enable the global FIDF family to unite for a night of giving and solidarity, saluting Israel’s IDF protectors, despite the limitations posed by the pandemic.

The program will feature several segments to honor IDF soldiers, including Lone Soldiers, who join the IDF with no immediate family in Israel. A segment titled “Air, Land, and Sea,” in which active-duty soldiers will take the audience on a dynamic and action-packed training mission, will open the special event. A segment focusing on one family’s multigenerational story will highlight FIDF’s Witnesses in Uniform Program
FIDF National Chairman Rabbi Peter Weintraub and Israeli-American actress, model, and host Moran Atias will preside as masters of ceremonies.

Many distinguished guests are expected to participate in the gala, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. FIDF National Director and CEO, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir - who will be succeeded in September by incoming FIDF National Director and CEO Steven Weil - will give a farewell speech after six years of unprecedented organizational growth. 
The 2019 FIDF National Gala Dinner in NY (photo credit: SHACHAR AZRAN)The 2019 FIDF National Gala Dinner in NY (photo credit: SHACHAR AZRAN)


