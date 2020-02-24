The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Benjamin Netanyahu vows not to pass immunity legislation if reelected

Yamina split over immunity.

By GIL HOFFMAN, JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 18:43
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday promised he would not advance the so-called “French law” that gives prime ministers and presidents immunity from prosecution.
Netanyahu denied charges from Blue and White leaders who have said one of the interim prime minister’s first steps if reelected would be to pass legislation that would let him evade justice in his criminal cases. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said if Netanyahu did that, he would become like Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“I will go to court and disprove the charges against me,” Netanyahu told Galei Israel, a right-wing radio station.
France’s law gives a sitting head of state immunity from being indicted. It does not give retroactive immunity from an indictment that has already been filed. Netanyahu was indicted on January 28, and his trial is scheduled to begin March 17, so he would need a bill stronger than the French law to retroactively cancel his indictment or prevent it from moving forward. Legal experts have said it is unimaginable that the High Court of Justice would let such a law stand.
The Yamina Party on Monday appeared to be split over whether it would approve legislation to grant Netanyahu immunity from prosecution, with its MKs having suggested different positions on the issue.
On Friday, senior Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked said the party would not support such a bill to retroactively apply to Netanyahu.
“We are not aware of such a proposal, have not discussed it, and no one has talked to us about it,” she said at a cultural event in Givatayim. “We are not in favor of retroactive legislation. A law like this, if it happens, will not apply to Netanyahu.”
Shaked’s rejection of immunity for Netanyahu has been challenged by other members of the party slate.
Yamina MK Ofir Sofer told the Srugim news site the party had not discussed the issue, adding that Shaked was “expressing her personal opinion.”
“The basic position is that a right-wing government will be led by Netanyahu with Yamina, which will be a totally right-wing government,” he said.
Sarah Beck, who is No. 8 on Yamina’s list, also indicated she would be open to granting Netanyahu immunity.
“We need to examine this closely,” she told KAN Radio. “It could be that we have a French law. We have seen what the justice system does when sometimes there is selective enforcement… We need to weigh this more thoroughly.” There had been no internal dialogue within the party before Shaked made her comments, she added.
A spokesman for senior Yamina leader and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the party had not formulated a position on the subject.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu denied a report that he would soon announce he is seeking his last term in office.
“I have made no such decision,” he said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yamina immunity The French Law
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Regarding Jerusalem comments, EU needs to be careful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by