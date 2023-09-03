The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu blames Eli Cohen for Israel's diplomatic debacle with Libya

The news triggered protests in Libya, which does not recognize Israel and where pro-Palestinian sentiment is strong.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 13:23

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 13:27
FOREIGN MINISTER Eli Cohen sits next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in July. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
FOREIGN MINISTER Eli Cohen sits next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in July.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appeared to shift blame to his top diplomat for the disclosure of a secret meeting with the Libyan foreign minister that has caused a backlash in Tripoli.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's office on Aug. 26 went public with his having met Najla Mangoush, his Libyan counterpart, in Italy earlier in the month. The statement came on the heels of an Israeli media report about the meeting.

"I've issued a directive to all our government ministers that such meetings of this kind have to be cleared in advance with my office, and certainly their publication has to be cleared in advance with my office."

Benjamin Netanyahu

The news triggered protests in Libya, which does not recognize Israel and where pro-Palestinian sentiment is strong, and led Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah to fire Mangoush.

"It is not helpful, now that's clear," Netanyahu told Cypriot TV station ANT1 when asked about the publication.

"I've issued a directive to all our government ministers that such meetings of this kind have to be cleared in advance with my office, and certainly their publication has to be cleared in advance with my office."

LIBYAN DEMONSTRATORS gather in Tripoli on Tuesday to protest against the meeting that was held last week in Italy between the foreign ministers of Libya and Israel. (credit: AYMAN AL-SAHILI/REUTERS) LIBYAN DEMONSTRATORS gather in Tripoli on Tuesday to protest against the meeting that was held last week in Italy between the foreign ministers of Libya and Israel. (credit: AYMAN AL-SAHILI/REUTERS)

Analysts say Dbeibah and other Libyan leaders have attempted to build ties with Israel in the hope that the United States, which sees Arab normalization of relations with Israel as a priority, would support them in Libya's internal political rifts.

Israel, for its part, is keen to pursue discreet talks with potential Arab and Muslim partners in the hope that they will develop into full ties. In the ANT1 interview, Netanyahu called the handling of the Cohen-Magoush meeting "an exception to the rule."

Cohen defends foreign ministry

In an Aug. 28 social media post pushing back against the furor, Cohen defended his ministry for "always working in overt and covert channels, and in a range of discreet means, to bolster Israel's foreign relations."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by