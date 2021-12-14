The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett invites new German chancellor to Israel

Naftali Bennett talks with Olaf Scholz about the relationship between Israel and Germany.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 13:27
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin (photo credit: REUTERS)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett congratulated new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Tuesday.
Bennett also invited Scholz to visit Israel.
The leaders spoke about the importance of relations between their countries, the Prime Minister’s Office said, and agreed to continue “the fruitful cooperation between the countries in a long line of areas – economic, diplomatic and security.”
They also discussed efforts to stop Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon, just days after new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said “time is running out” for Iran to return to the nuclear deal with world powers.
Bennett thanked Scholz for his commitment to Israel’s security.
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. (credit: REUTERS)Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. (credit: REUTERS)
The prime minister and chancellor also discussed COVID-19 and the efforts to get more people vaccinated.
Scholz entered office last week, and his coalition agreement states that "Israel's security is a national security interest." In addition, his government supports a two-state solution and continued normalization between Israel and Arab states.


