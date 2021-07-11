The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett: Israel ‘on alert’ over Lebanon crisis

“Lebanon is on the verge of collapse, like every country that Iran takes over," Bennett warned.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 11, 2021 12:47
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen speaking at the Knesset, on July 5, 2021.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen speaking at the Knesset, on July 5, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen speaking at the Knesset, on July 5, 2021.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen speaking at the Knesset, on July 5, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel is watching the crisis in Lebanon to ensure it does not spill over the border, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

“Lebanon is on the verge of collapse, like every country that Iran takes over,” Bennett said at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting. “The citizens of Lebanon are paying a heavy price for the Iranian takeover of the country.”
Israel is “watching the situation closely…and we will continue to be on alert,” Bennett added.
Bennett’s remarks came after the IDF and police stopped an attempt to smuggle weapons worth millions of shekels from Lebanon into Israel on Friday, which the prime minister said is “one of many examples.”
Police and the IDF stopped the smuggling efforts at the cross-border village of Ghajar, catching suspects carrying 43 pistols. They are investigating the incident, including the possibility of Hezbollah involvement.
The IDF and police have stopped at least five major drug and weapon smuggling attempts from Lebanon this year. Last week the IDF said top Hezbollah official Hajj Khalil Harb is operating a drug and weapons smuggling ring over the Lebanon-Israel border.
Also last week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz sent the UN Interim Force in Lebanon a proposal for Israel to send humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people amid the country’s worsening economic and humanitarian crisis.
UNICEF reported that 77% of Lebanese households are unable to buy food, essential drugs have run out and electricity and gas shortages have become commonplace. The World Bank has called it one of the world’s worst financial crises since the 1850s.
“As an Israeli, as a Jew and as a human being, my heart aches seeing the images of people going hungry on the streets of Lebanon,” Gantz tweeted last week. “Israel has offered assistance to Lebanon in the past, and even today we are ready to act and to encourage other countries to extend a helping hand to Lebanon so that it will once again flourish and emerge from its state of crisis.”
Lebanon is expected to refuse the help, as it did last year, after an explosion in Beirut killed dozens and Israel offered humanitarian and medical aid.
Anna Ahronheim and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Tags Iran Lebanon Naftali Bennett
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by