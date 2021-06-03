Bennett now has full prime ministerial Shin Bet protection

Yamina head Naftali Bennett was extended full prime minister-style Shin Bet protection on Thursday morning, the day after he and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid signed a coalition deal which is likely to lead to replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The Shin Bet explained, "in the Shin Bet's capacity for guarding the continuation of the democratic order and securing [critical] individuals, and on the basis of the opinion of the Attorney-General, starting today, the Shin Bet's division for securing persons will secure MK Naftali Bennett." Bennett, along with Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked, had already been given a small contingent of security handlers due to increased threats by opponents to their lives in anticipation of their signing the coalition deal.However, the latest Shin Bet security is a fuller and more formal measure extended only to prime ministers.These developments went forward despite the fact that Bennett is not formally prime minister until and if he is sworn in by a formal vote in the Knesset.That vote may occur within days, but could also be delayed nearly two weeks.In the meantime, Netanyahu still maintains his full Shin Bet security detail.
