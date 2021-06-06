The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett to Netanyahu: Let go of the country

Coalition heads ask Levin to set vote for Wednesday.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 6, 2021 22:27
IRONICALLY, THE closer Yamina leader Naftali Bennett comes to forming a government, the more he distances himself from the legitimacy he yearned for. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
IRONICALLY, THE closer Yamina leader Naftali Bennett comes to forming a government, the more he distances himself from the legitimacy he yearned for.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday pleaded with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give up his efforts to remain in power.
In a prime-time speech, he lamented statements by Netanyahu encouraging protests that Bennett said crossed redlines in harassing Yamina and New Hope MKs.
"The nation would prefer to remember the good Netanyahu brought the country and not his bad spirits when leaving office," he said.
“Free the country to move on,” he said. “People are allowed to vote for the formation of a government, even if it is not led by you. This government will be 10 degrees more right-wing then the current one.”
Bennett called on Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to enable the Knesset to hold a vote of confidence in the new government and the swearing in of ministers on Wednesday. The eight party heads who will make up the next coalition issued a similar call when they met at Tel Aviv’s Dan Hotel on Sunday.
“I know Netanyahu is pressuring you to stall for an additional five days to give him time to hunt for defectors,” Bennett said to Levin. “This might be good for Netanyahu, but you know it’s not good for the country. Free us of more long days of poison, fire and smoke. That is what the public expects you to do.”
In a recording leaked to KAN, Levin was heard telling the MKs that he would "do what is best for Likud."
After watching the video, he said:
"I have to decide what is good for us [in Likud]," he said.
Bennett and Netanyahu sparred on Sunday over attempts to bring Ra’am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas into the coalition. In an interview with Channel 20, Netanyahu said he, unlike Bennett, would not form a government with “Mahmoud, I mean Mansour, Abbas.”
Netanyahu repeatedly held up a piece of paper Bennett signed in a live interview with the same channel two days before the election on March 23, in which he promised not to form a government with Abbas. Netanyahu called Bennett “a serial liar.”
But Bennett said he knew for a fact that Netanyahu had offered Abbas the chance to join a Likud-led coalition because he himself was part of the same negotiations.
In the interview, Netanyahu called Bennett “an adventurer with a craving for the perks of power who is ready to sell out the state.”
Netanyahu made another effort on Saturday night to form a rotation government, calling New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar, who rejected the offer, Channel 12 reported Sunday.
Netanyahu warned that if he is replaced by Bennett, Israel would surrender to US demands to return to an agreement with Iran that would endanger Israel’s future.
Without mentioning US President Joe Biden by name, Netanyahu told the Likud faction Israel was under significant pressure from Washington to accept its rejoining the Iran nuclear deal. He warned against empowering Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, Labor head Merav Michaeli and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz to make decisions about Iran.
“This is a government that will not be able to withstand the pressure from the United States to return to the nuclear agreement with Iran that will bring Iran atomic bombs that would threaten us,” Netanyahu said. “When this agreement comes, the security cabinet with Lapid, Michaeli and Horowitz will not approve any daring steps in enemy territory inside Iran.
“A government that is dependent on supporters of terrorism cannot take consistent and systematic steps against terrorist groups in Gaza, and it is doubtful that it will be able to fight decisions against IDF soldiers by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.”
By supporters of terrorism, Netanyahu referred to the Islamist Ra’am (United Arab List) of Abbas. Netanyahu denied reports that he, too, was working on building a coalition with Ra’am.
“We never agreed to form a government with [Abbas] or to give him the chairmanship of the Knesset Interior Committee,” he said.
Netanyahu said another reason he called what is being formed “a dangerous left-wing government” is that it would not be able to handle US demands to stop construction in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem.
In a message to MKs in Yamina and New Hope who could still be wavering, Netanyahu said: “Whoever is right-wing does not vote for a left-wing government, and those who are in favor of a left-wing government are not right-wing. There is still time to vote against this government that would endanger the State of Israel. The hour is late, but not too late. Do the right thing and vote against the left-wing government.”
Appearing to accept the likelihood that such a government would be formed in the days ahead, he said: “We in Likud will firmly oppose formatting this dangerous government of trickery and surrender, and if, God forbid, it is formed, we will bring it down very quickly.”
Yamina and New Hope MKs will have to make the most important decision of their lives in the days ahead, Levin told the faction. He called the new coalition being formed “radical Left” and based solely on hate.
The Yamina faction also met on Sunday. Following the end of the meeting, sources who attended said MK Nir Orbach remained undecided about whether he would vote for the new government or quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidate on the Yamina list, deaf activist Shirley Pinto, who backs the new coalition.
Orbach on Sunday told Settlers Council head David Elhayani the behavior of Arab-Israelis during riots made it “harder for him to swallow” a coalition with Ra’am.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Hamas has no intention of using aid to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by