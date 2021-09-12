The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett vows to ‘fix what’s broken’ after terrorists’ prison break

PM Naftali Bennett said that the Gilboa prison break is a wake-up call to the government.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 12:09
Police officers and prison guards at the scene of a prison escape of six Palestinian prisoners, outside the Gilboa prison, northern Israel, September 6, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Police officers and prison guards at the scene of a prison escape of six Palestinian prisoners, outside the Gilboa prison, northern Israel, September 6, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The mistakes that led to six Palestinian terrorists breaking out of an Israeli prison must be examined and fixed, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.
“The amount of energy and efforts invested to fix a series of mistakes and failures that simply should not have happened is immense,” Bennett stated. “It requires examination and for us to learn lessons.”
Bennett’s remarks came the day after police recovered four of the six escapees from Gilboa Prison.
The events are a wake-up call to the government, he added.
Bennett referred to the commission Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev announced on Thursday to look into the prison break, saying it will be “a comprehensive and serious investigation.”
The prime minister spoke out against state-run systems that have “atrophied” in recent years that need to be made more efficient and to strive for excellence.
“We can and must work differently, especially in a security organization like the Prison Services, [such as instituting] high-quality appointments in accordance with purely professional parameters, setting national targets and forming organized work plans. What was broken can be fixed,” he said.
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting this week. If things go according to plan, he has all of 5782 ahead of him as Israel’s leader. (credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS) PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting this week. If things go according to plan, he has all of 5782 ahead of him as Israel’s leader. (credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper planned to demand more restrictive conditions for convicted Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons at Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Kan 11 reported.
Deputy Public Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz is also reportedly expected to demand the commission to handle as many issues related to security prisons as possible.
Between Friday night and Saturday morning, four of the six fugitives, including Zakaria Zubeidi, were caught by Israel Police's Counterterrorism Unit in Nazareth and Umm el-Ghanam with help from locals who tipped of the police. IDF trackers from the Mirol Reserve Unit took part in the manhunt, as well.
Munadil Nafayat and Iham Kahamji remain at large.
Five of the escapees – Munadil Nafayat, Iham Kahamji, Yakoub Mohammed Qadri and brothers Mahmoud and Mohammed Ardah – were identified as members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and from the Jenin area.
The sixth, Zakaria Zubeidi, was a prominent leader in Fatah’s al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades during the Second Intifada. He was later granted an amnesty but was arrested again in 2019.
They escaped from Gilboa Prison on Monday. Though security forces initially thought that they were being helped following their escape, it is now believed that the fugitives did not have any outside assistance.
Following their arrest, they were transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for additional questioning. The four men were taken to Nazareth District Court Saturday night and had their detention extended by nine days. The Palestinian Prisoners Association said that they were not allowed to meet with their lawyers.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags security cabinet prison Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must do what it takes to stop Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by