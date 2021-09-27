The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett: We are taking initiative against Iran now

The Iranian regime’s vulnerabilities give Israel leverage to stop its malign actions, PM says.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 21:59
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks to press before departing to UNGA in New York
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks to press before departing to UNGA in New York
(photo credit: Lahav Harkov)
NEW YORK - Israel is not just talking, it is taking action against Iran in the present, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a briefing to journalists on his delegation to New York, following his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.
Iran’s pace of advancement towards a nuclear weapon is “unacceptable,” and Israel’s approach is “not just apocalyptic warnings, but initiative. We mean what we say,” Bennett said. 
“We are acting in the present and will continue. I believe that consistent and determined action can make a difference,” he stated.
In his speech at the UN, Bennett mentioned that Iran is enriching uranium to 60%, one step away from weapons-grade material, and warned: “Iran's nuclear weapon program is at a critical point,” he warned. “All red lines have been crossed. Inspections — ignored. All wishful thinking — proven false. Iran is violating the [International Atomic Energy Agency’s] safeguard agreements — and it's getting away with it.”
“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment; and so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning,” he stated.
Bennett said that he mentioned in his UN speech that Iran is more vulnerable than it seems because they are “a rotten regime, alienated [from its people[ that cannot function, not in coronavirus, not in providing water and electricity to large parts of the country, they’re corrupt.”
Those vulnerabilities give Israel leverage to try to stop the regime’s malign actions, he added.
Iranian Americans rally against Ebrahim Raisi outside the United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, U.S., September 21, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO) Iranian Americans rally against Ebrahim Raisi outside the United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, U.S., September 21, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)
Bennett said in his speech that Iran’s military drone unit threatens the entire world, mentioning the attack on the Mercer Street vessel, in which Iranian suicide drones killed a British and a Romanian citizen, as well as its proxy armies throughout the Middle East, which it plans to arm with thousands of deadly UAVs.
He later said that he referred specifically to Iran’s UAVs, because “it costs little, causes great damage, and allows them to deny involvement. They give it to their proxies, which creates an asymmetric situation. It doesn’t cost a lot to use UAVs, but it costs a lot to defend from them.” 
In the UN, Bennett said that “Iran’s great goal is crystal clear to anybody who cares to open their eyes: Iran seeks to dominate the region and seeks to do so under a nuclear umbrella.”
He pointed to places in which “Iran has spread its carnage and destruction,” Lebanon, Iraq, Syria,
Yemen and Gaza, and said they are all in crisis.
“Like the Midas touch, Iran's regime has the ‘Mullah-touch.’ Every place Iran touches —fails,” the prime minister quipped.
The Prime Minister also referred to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s history of heading a “death commission” that ordered the murder of 5,000 political activists - and then celebrating the deaths by pocketing the victims’ money and eating cream puffs.
“He celebrated the murder of his own people, by devouring cream cakes,” Bennett emphasized. “And now Raisi is Iran's new president. This is who we're dealing with.”


Tags Iran Iran And Israel United Nations General Assembly
