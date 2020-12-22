This move came following a recommendation of the Defense Ministry's National Bureau for Counter-Terrorism Financing (NBCTF).

The money, according to a Defense Ministry statement, was intended to develop Hamas' terror infrastructure in Gaza , including the production of weapons and salaries of the organization's terrorists. The source of the funds is the Iranian regime, which continues to act against the State of Israel.

The order that was signed is against the Gazan businessman Zuhir Shamalch and his money-changing company, “Al-Mutahadun” [the unionized].

A similar order was signed in February 2020. In response to the order, and in an effort to disguise its relationship with Hamas, "Al-Mutahadun” changed its name to “Al-Markaziya Lil-Sirafa” [the commerce center]. The updated order includes Zuhir Shamalch and the original name of the company, in addition to its new name.

The administrative order, which the Defense Minister signed in accordance with the powers allocated to him under the Counter-Terrorism Law (2016), allows for the seizure of the funds or property of equal value of the money service business wherever they may be found, the Defense Ministry said in the press release.

It added that Shamalch, filled the place of Hamad al-Khodari, Hamas' main money changer who was close with Yahya Sinwar.

The IDF eliminated him in an operation in May 2019.

The order will impose restrictions on Shamalch and his family all over the world, by restricting their movement in some countries, along with restricting the financial activities of the company by international financial institutions.

The Military Intelligence Directorate, along with the Defense Ministry's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF), put together the file that led to the publication of the order.