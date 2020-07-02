The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Berkowitz returns to US to discuss annexation, Israel visit with Kushner

Kushner is expected to hold a series of discussions with his team before taking the subject to President Donald Trump.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JULY 2, 2020 19:17
JARED KUSHNER, senior adviser to the president, listens to US President Donald Trump speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last year. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
JARED KUSHNER, senior adviser to the president, listens to US President Donald Trump speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last year.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Special representative for international negotiations Avi Berkowitz returned to Washington on Wednesday and met with senior advisor Jared Kushner to brief him on his meetings in Israel. Berkowitz met three times with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabi Ashkenazi.
Kushner is expected to hold a series of discussions with his team before taking the subject to President Donald Trump.
A person familiar with the work of the peace team said that it could linger into next week. One reason is that no discussions are scheduled for the weekend when the US will celebrate its Independence Day. Another reason is that a third member of the team, Brian Hook, is currently in Austria to discuss the extension of the Arms Embargo on Iran. Prior to that, Hook visited the Gulf and Jerusalem, and Kushner will wait for his input.
The person also dismissed recent media reports about a possible rift between Kushner and the president and said that the president’s son-in-law is his closest and most trusted advisor.
One question that remains open is what options are on the peace team’s table. While the source would not get into details, they said that Kushner’s team is committed to making progress in its Middle East vision as a whole, and not just in one aspect of the plan. That might indicate that should the administration greenlight a partial annexation, it could come with some gestures to the Palestinians.
Israel’s Channel 12 reported earlier this week that one gesture that is being considered is changing the status of parts of the West Bank from area C to area B. The White House would not comment on the report.


