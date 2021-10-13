The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bill to keep sex offense evidence for 50 years approved for reading

A bill that would mean that samples taken from victims of sex offenses would be saved for 50 years was approved for first reading in the Knesset.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 22:33
A MEDICAL TEAM is seen working at the new biological emergency unit dedicated to COVID-19 at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, in Jerusalem, last year. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
A MEDICAL TEAM is seen working at the new biological emergency unit dedicated to COVID-19 at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, in Jerusalem, last year.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved for a first reading on Wednesday a bill that would mean that samples taken from victims of sex offenses would be saved for 50 years.
The samples will be stored in police evidence storage and will not be opened except at the victim's request.
A compromise was reached in a conflict between legislators and police on if it would be possible to inform victims as to whether or not there was sperm in the sample collected without opening a criminal investigation.
Police were concerned that the information could be used to obstruct investigations, but reached a compromise in which victims could receive the information in hospital rape evidence collection and treatment centers.
Committee chair MK Gilad Kariv said that he intends to advance the bill with MK Merav Ben-Ari, who placed the bill, so that it is signed into law on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
WITH THE advent of COVID-19, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel has seen a 30% rise in calls or visits to its local centers countrywide. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)WITH THE advent of COVID-19, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel has seen a 30% rise in calls or visits to its local centers countrywide. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
"There is no way in an advanced country to say that the right of a person to know if he was raped comes second to the right of criminal investigation," said Kariv.
"It's hard to believe but no regulations concerning rape kits were enshrined in the law," said Israel's lobby against sexual violence, who said that they were responsible for the wording of the bill.
"The most important things were regulated in the committee today," added the lobby, listing them:  only someone trained to collect evidence for a kit will be able to; a victim will be able to get information about the results of her kit without filing a complaint; the kits will be preserved and cataloged in an organized manner. 
Finally, the lobby said that the bill will also set regulations for handling the hundreds of kits that are currently in hospital storage. 


Tags Knesset women rape merav ben-ari sexual assault Gilad Kariv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by