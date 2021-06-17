The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Billboard outside Bennett's house reminds him to "eliminate Hamas"

Israel Victory Project also posted a graphic social media video with former quotes from Bennett regarding Hamas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 12:37
Billboard displayed near Prime Minister Bennett’s home, June 17, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Billboard displayed near Prime Minister Bennett’s home, June 17, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli NGO Israel Victory Project posted a billboard outside prime minister Naftali Bennett's house reminding him of his promise to "eliminate Hamas."
The Middle East Forum, an American-based think tank, helped put up the billboard. They also posted a video on social media with quotes from Bennett regarding Hamas. Some of these quotes include: "Hamas must understand that it will pay a massive price for any harm to Israeli citizens," "The State of Israel must not give in to Hamas' protectionist threats," and "I will deal with Hamas." 
"We congratulate prime minister Naftali Bennett on his inauguration, and at the same time want to make it clear that the most important issue on the agenda should be to address restoring security for the citizens of Israel, and eliminating Hamas," said Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum. 
During the most recent escalations between Israel and Hamas in May, Bennett told former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "the government should not end the current round in the Gaza Strip until Hamas pays a heavy price." The two sides reached a ceasefire on May 21. 
Bennett also criticized Likud's handling of internal conflicts in mixed Jewish-Arab towns during the recent round of violence. 
"The Likud went from being a ruling party to a party that is failing to run the country and is leading us negligently from blunder to disaster," he said. "Yamina will give full support to any step to restore security without regard to politics: this is the time to unite and win."
The Israel Victory Project is a coalition of bereaved families, residents of southern Israel, IDF veterans and reservists, and others who seek policy change in order to achieve an "Israeli victory" in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 
In their social media video they demanded that the newly formed government bring back captives without any conditions and demilitarize Hamas. 
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report. 


Tags Hamas Naftali Bennett Israel Victory Project
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by