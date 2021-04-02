The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Black Flag protests return for first time since elections

A protest tent will be staffed 24/7 in Independence Park in Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 2, 2021 15:14
Black Flag protesters in Haifa, one sign says "There is no vaccination against corruption." (photo credit: Courtesy)
The anti-Netanyahu Black Flag protest group announced that it would be continuing to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until he left office and would be returning on Friday and over the weekend for the first time since after the March 23 elections.
Protests will take place on Friday in Ness Ziona, Umm al-Fahm, Kafr Qasim, Jaljulia, the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem and at Kabbalat Shabbat services in front of the houses of Yamina head Naftali Bennett, New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar and Joint List head Ayman Odeh.
On Saturday, a protest will take place in Haifa.
On Monday, a protest envoy will travel from Latrun to the President's Residence in Jerusalem followed by a protest in front of the residence and the Jerusalem District Court.
On Tuesday, protests will be held in front of the President's Residence and the Knesset and a submarine sculpture will be brought from Latrun to the Knesset as well.
A protest tent will be staffed 24/7 in Independence Park in Jerusalem as well.

Shortly before the elections, the Ein Matzav protest movement announced in a statement that the protest encampment they had erected 9 months ago in front of Netanyahu's residence had "fulfilled it's historic role" and began taking it down after a joint decision was made by the movement's members.

The encampment was set up last June and had since then been guarded 24/7 by Ein Matzav activists, who have faced harsh weather conditions, several assaults from Netanyahu supporters and repeated harassment from local authorities since its erection.

The Balfour protests came to a head the night beforehand, with the Black Flags protest movement reporting that over 50,000 protesters had attended the weekly Saturday night protest.


