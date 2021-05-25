Blinken: Antisemitic attacks in US despicable, must stop

“In our own country we witnessed a shocking eruption of antisemitic attacks,” Blinken said following a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “As President Biden said they ‘are despicable and they must stop.’”

Blinken quoted a tweet Biden sent on Monday, which states: “The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor.”

“You took a clear position, a strong position. i think all decent people everywhere appreciate that stance,” Netanyahu stated.

The prime minister commended Biden, saying he was “absolutely correct when he waid you’re not going to get peace until Israel is recognized as an independent Jewish state. That is the key, and I couldn’t agree more with President Biden.”

Netanyahu also expressed his appreciation for the Biden administration supporting Israel’s right of self-defense during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

"If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful,” Netanyahu warned.

The prime minister said he and Blinken “discussed ways to work together to prevent Hamas rearmament with weapons and means of aggression.”

Blinken said that “President Biden made crystal clear throughout the violence that the US fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks such as Hamas firing rockets indiscriminately against civilians.”

Netanyahu and Blinken discussed Israel’s security needs, including replenishing the Iron Dome.

Blinken said that building on the outcome of the operation requires “recognition that losses on both sides were profound. Casualties are reduced to numbers, but behind every number is a human being...as the Talmud teaches to lose a life is to lose the whole world whether that life is Palestinian or Israeli.”

They also discussed the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including the return of Israeli MIAs and civilians in Hamas captivity.

“We will work with our partners...to ensure Hamas doesn't benefit from the reconstruction assistance,” Blinken said.

Working on economic growth in Gaza and the West Bank “will help foster a more stable environment and benefits Palestinians and Israelis,” he added.

As for Iran, Netanyahu expressed hope that the US will not return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the 2015 Iran deal is called.

The Biden administration seeks to return to that agreement, if Iran agrees to return to full compliance, and then negotiate a “longer and stronger” follow-on deal. Blinken’s visit comes two days before a fifth round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran in Vienna.

Netanyahu said the JCPOA “paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy.”

“Israel always reserves the right to defend itself against a regime committed to our destruction and committed to getting a weapon of mass destruction to that end,” he added.

Blinken said that the US is “consulting closely with Israel, as we did today, on the ongoing negotiations in Vienna around a potential return to Iran nuclear agreement.”

“At the same time,” Blinken added, the US and Israel “work together to counter iran's destabilizing actions in the region.”

Antony Blinken landed in Israel Tuesday morning for his first trip to the region, with ensuring the Israel-Hamas truce that went into effect on Friday holds, and that the reconstruction of the Strip is carried out while bypassing the terrorist organization.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met Blinken at the airport and is expected to meet him again on Tuesday afternoon.

"It is a great honor to host you here on your first official visit," tweeted Ashkenazi on Tuesday. "Every visit of an American secretary of state here in Israel is a special occasion, especially when this is your first visit. Thank you for the firm stand of the United States on the side of Israel and on the side of its right to defend itself and its citizens."

The secretary of state will also meet with President Reuven Rivlin, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

Blinken’s trip will continue to Ramallah and Egypt, which brokered the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, and Jordan.

While in Ramallah, Blinken plans to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and other top PA officials. Next, in Cairo, he will meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. His final stop, in Amman, will be for meetings with King Abdullah and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.