Bnei Brak Municipality entices residents with cholent to get vaccinated

The municipal council has also enlisted the help of at-risk youth in the city to help staff the food distribution points at vaccination centers.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 19:05
A vaccination drive by the Health Ministry for yeshiva students gets going in the Ponovizeh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak on Thursday afternoon. (photo credit: LEMAANCHEM)
A vaccination drive by the Health Ministry for yeshiva students gets going in the Ponovizeh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak on Thursday afternoon.
(photo credit: LEMAANCHEM)
 The Bnei Brak Municipal Council has come up with an inventive inducement to persuade its residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, namely to ply them with cholent. 
Vaccination rates in the city are lower than nationwide figures so the municipality has planned a vaccination drive for Thursday night called “Green Night” in an effort to drive up the number of residents getting the vaccine and turn the city into a “Green” zone where normal life can return. 
Eating cholent, an unctuous stew of beef, potatoes, and beans, on Thursday night has become something of a trend in ultra-Orthodox cities and neighborhoods, a phenomenon which the municipal council is seeking to exploit for its vaccination drive. 
“We want to make the evening a real happening, so there is a lot of excitement, a lot of drama, it’s going to be a very friendly, very pleasant cultural event,” said a spokesman for the Bnei Brak Municipal Council. 
The goal is to carry out at least 1,000 vaccinations during the course of Thursday evening. with those getting vaccinated receiving a portion of cholent together with challah and a bottle of Cola. 
Notices have been posted all around Bnei Brak and cars with loudspeakers have crisscrossed the city announcing the vaccination drive. 
The municipal council has also enlisted the help of at-risk youth in the city to help staff the food distribution points at vaccination centers. 
The ultra-Orthodox desk of the Health Ministry’s public relations department has also been conducting a concerted campaign to boost vaccination rates in the sector and has obtained public statements from numerous rabbis urging those in the community to get vaccinated, including yeshiva students. 
The personal aide to the grand rabbi of the Vizhnitz hassidic community Rabbi Yisroel Hager issued  a statement saying that Hager urged yeshiva students to get vaccinated to increase the general immunity of Bnei Brak and the broader community. 
The Health Ministry also carried out a vaccination drive specifically among yeshiva students on Thursday with the cooperation of Ichilov Hospital, the Committee of Yeshivas, and the Lemaanchem medical advice organization. 
Hundreds of students came to be vaccinated in flagship ultra-Orthodox yeshivas such as the Ponovizeh Yeshiva and the Slobodka Yeshiva. 


