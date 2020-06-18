The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bolton: Netanyahu expressed doubt at Kushner's ability to head peace plan

In his new book, The Room Where It Happened, which has caused a great turmoil in the American political system, Bolton describes discussing Kushner's appointment with Netanyahu.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 18, 2020 19:46
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Security Advisor John Bolton in Jerusalem, June 23, 2019 (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Security Advisor John Bolton in Jerusalem, June 23, 2019
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
US President Donald Trump's former advisor John Bolton wrote in his book, The Room Where It Happened, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed doubt about Jared Kushner's ability to head the peace plan, according to quotes from the book published on CNN and the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Bolton reportedly talked to Netanyahu before joining Trump's administration.
Bolton wrote that Netanyahu "was dubious about assigning the task of bringing an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to Kushner, whose family Netanyahu had known for many years." 
"He was enough of a politician not to oppose the idea publicly, but like much of the world, he wondered why Kushner thought he would succeed where the likes of Kissinger had failed," Bolton wrote.
Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and advisor, is considered to be the restrained voice in Trump's administration, and has previously requested to minimize or postpone annexation. 
Bolton, who was fired from his position at the White House in September 2019, is planning on publishing his book next week, on June 23. The White House has sued Bolton in response, attempting to sabotage the book's release. According to the lawsuit, the book contains classified information and its publication may harm national security. 

Netanyahu's office released a statement in response to the publications:
"Prime Minister Netanyahu has complete faith in Jared Kushner's abilities and resolve and rejects any description to the contrary. Kushner has greatly contributed to furthering peace in the Middle East. The US administration's Middle East team led by Kushner successfully formulated President Trump's principles into the Vision for Peace offering the most realistic blueprint for peace in our region. Kushner also contributed to President Trump's historic decisions to recognize Jerusalem, move the US embassy to Israel's capital and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Kushner helped advance Israel's relations with the Arab world. With these accomplishments alone and under President Trump's leadership, Kushner has already achieved what others before him did not accomplish. We are confident that working together we can achieve the lasting and secure peace that we all desire."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Jared Kushner John Bolton
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Is mutual recognition between Israelis and Palestinians possible? By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by