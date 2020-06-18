Bolton: Netanyahu expressed doubt at Kushner's ability to head peace plan

Bolton wrote that Netanyahu "was dubious about assigning the task of bringing an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to Kushner, whose family Netanyahu had known for many years."

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and advisor, is considered to be the restrained voice in Trump's administration, and has previously requested to minimize or postpone annexation.

Bolton, who was fired from his position at the White House in September 2019, is planning on publishing his book next week, on June 23. The White House has sued Bolton in response , attempting to sabotage the book's release. According to the lawsuit, the book contains classified information and its publication may harm national security.



Netanyahu's office released a statement in response to the publications: "Prime Minister Netanyahu has complete faith in Jared Kushner's abilities and resolve and rejects any description to the contrary. Kushner has greatly contributed to furthering peace in the Middle East. The US administration's Middle East team led by Kushner successfully formulated President Trump's principles into the Vision for Peace offering the most realistic blueprint for peace in our region. Kushner also contributed to President Trump's historic decisions to recognize Jerusalem, move the US embassy to Israel's capital and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Kushner helped advance Israel's relations with the Arab world. With these accomplishments alone and under President Trump's leadership, Kushner has already achieved what others before him did not accomplish. We are confident that working together we can achieve the lasting and secure peace that we all desire." Netanyahu's office released a statement in response to the publications:"Prime Minister Netanyahu has complete faith in Jared Kushner's abilities and resolve and rejects any description to the contrary. Kushner has greatly contributed to furthering peace in the Middle East. The US administration's Middle East team led by Kushner successfully formulated President Trump's principles into the Vision for Peace offering the most realistic blueprint for peace in our region. Kushner also contributed to President Trump's historic decisions to recognize Jerusalem, move the US embassy to Israel's capital and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Kushner helped advance Israel's relations with the Arab world. With these accomplishments alone and under President Trump's leadership, Kushner has already achieved what others before him did not accomplish. We are confident that working together we can achieve the lasting and secure peace that we all desire."

"He was enough of a politician not to oppose the idea publicly, but like much of the world, he wondered why Kushner thought he would succeed where the likes of Kissinger had failed," Bolton wrote.