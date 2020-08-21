Border Police conclude extensive operation to combat illegal immigration

The Border Police concluded on Friday a week-long operation that included hundreds of Border Police officers and was aimed at preventing the entry of illegal immigrants from the West Bank into Israeli territory.The operation began on Sunday and focused on Israel's seam zone - including various points across the Green Line and different locations in Jerusalem - and ended on Friday morning, with successful results, according to a police spokesperson. As part of the operation, some 1,100 Palestinians who illegally infiltrated into Israel were arrested. The Border Police decided to target not only the illegal immigrants who make their way into Israel, but also those who help them cross the border, employ them and provide accommodations. As such, Border Police officers arrested 97 Israeli citizens. Of those, 88 were drivers who provided transportation to and from designated points on the border and factories across Israel; three were employers of illegal immigrants; and six provided accommodations on a regular basis. The large-scale operation included hundreds of officers from various branches that operated both covertly and overtly, while using advanced observation equipment. Officers would wait at points flagged by intelligence as areas used for crossing the border, and once they identified illegal immigrants crossing the border or boarding vehicles, they would make the arrests. "We encountered buses and commercial vehicles that waited for illegal immigrants in designated points agreed on beforehand near the seam zone, and were used to transport Palestinians to all parts of the country," a Border Police officer who take part in the operation said. "We're doing everything in our power to address that problem too. We issue heavy fines, confiscate vehicles and even fie criminal charges in order to deter criminals and eradicate the phenomenon," the officer added. All Palestinians and Israelis arrested during the operation were brought to police stations across the country and await investigation.