The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Border Police conclude extensive operation to combat illegal immigration

As part of the operation, some 1,100 Palestinians who illegally infiltrated into Israel were arrested.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 21, 2020 17:50
Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Border Police concluded on Friday a week-long operation that included hundreds of Border Police officers and was aimed at preventing the entry of illegal immigrants from the West Bank into Israeli territory.
The operation began on Sunday and focused on Israel's seam zone - including various points across the Green Line and different locations in Jerusalem - and ended on Friday morning, with successful results, according to a police spokesperson.
As part of the operation, some 1,100 Palestinians who illegally infiltrated into Israel were arrested.
Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)
The Border Police decided to target not only the illegal immigrants who make their way into Israel, but also those who help them cross the border, employ them and provide accommodations.
As such, Border Police officers arrested 97 Israeli citizens. Of those, 88 were drivers who provided transportation to and from designated points on the border and factories across Israel; three were employers of illegal immigrants; and six provided accommodations on a regular basis.
Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)
The large-scale operation included hundreds of officers from various branches that operated both covertly and overtly, while using advanced observation equipment.
Officers would wait at points flagged by intelligence as areas used for crossing the border, and once they identified illegal immigrants crossing the border or boarding vehicles, they would make the arrests. 
"We encountered buses and commercial vehicles that waited for illegal immigrants in designated points agreed on beforehand near the seam zone, and were used to transport Palestinians to all parts of the country," a Border Police officer who take part in the operation said.
Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)Hundreds of Border Police officers took part in the large-scale operation. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)
"We're doing everything in our power to address that problem too. We issue heavy fines, confiscate vehicles and even fie criminal charges in order to deter criminals and eradicate the phenomenon," the officer added.
All Palestinians and Israelis arrested during the operation were brought to police stations across the country and await investigation.


Tags Border Police IDF Israel Police Palestinians West Bank illegal migration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by