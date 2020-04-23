Border Police demolish two illegally rebuilt structures near Yitzhar

A security official warned that all illegal actions would be responded to with firm action.

On Wednesday night, residents claimed that Border Police violently evacuated them from the Kumi Ori outpost of the Yitzhar settlement after they rebuilt an illegal structure, according to the spokesperson for Yitzhar.

A journalist from the Yitzhar-based HaKol HaYehudi newspaper is reportedly being blocked from entering the site and police are blocking photographers from capturing footage of the violence, according to HaKol HaYehudi.

One resident was arrested in the clashes. The police reportedly showed the residents an order declaring the Kumi Ori outpost a closed military site.

The Civil Administration destroyed six illegally built settler structures in areas C and B of the West Bank near the settlement of Yitzhar early Wednesday morning. The two structures in Area B were in the Kumi Uri outpost near the Yitzhar settlement.

There has been a history of enforcement action in Kumi Ori, with clashes occurring there between right-wing extremists and security officials. The Civil Administration also destroyed two illegal modular homes in Kumi Ori in January.

The Yitzhar settlement has decried the Kumi Ori violence, but on Wednesday it asserted that the demolitions were a revenge “price tag” attack by the government for past violence in the outpost and in the area of Yitzhar.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

Border Police demolished two partially built structures in the Kumi Ori outpost near Yitzhar on Thursday night after settlers attempted to rebuild houses that were destroyed on Wednesday.