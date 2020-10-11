Brawl breaks out at IDF training base, 21 injured

A confrontation between two basic training companies - one from the Givati Brigade and the other from the Bedouin Reconnaissance Regiment - that broke out on Sunday at the Har Keren training base degenerated into a violent brawl. According to one of the witnesses, one of those involved even went so far as to load his weapon.

Seven of the injured soldiers were evacuated to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba with light injuries, while the rest were treated on base.

The argument began between Givati recruits and those from the Bedouin Reconnaissance Regiment, apparently due to a disagreement about the line at the entrance to the dining room, according to N12.

One of the commanders who witnessed the brawl told N12 that "in all my years in the IDF, I have never seen such a dismal event."

An IDF spokesman said in a statement that the Military Police Investigations Unit have opened an investigation into the brawl, in which the report on the loading of the weapon will also be examined.

