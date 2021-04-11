The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Brexit creating problems and financial risks for UK olim

Perhaps more serious is that the protection offered by a UK government-backed compensation scheme for investors who place funds with offshore insurance companies ended on December 31, 2020.

By ANDREW ALBUM  
APRIL 11, 2021 21:36
New olim are seen having arrived in Israel (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
New olim are seen having arrived in Israel
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
When a couple from Liverpool recently informed their bank about their plans to emigrate, they were shocked when told that they would have to close their bank accounts. 
While media reports in the UK have focused on the disruption to trade caused by Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, future and past olim are having to grapple with other challenges. 
Reports say that because of Brexit, at least ten banks and financial institutions have decided to close accounts held by Brits living abroad and the BBC has said that thousands of British expats living in the EU have been informed. 
Although it’s not a part of the EU, some holders of British accounts in Israel have also been affected.
Perhaps more serious is that the protection offered by a UK government-backed compensation scheme for investors who place funds with offshore insurance companies ended on December 31, 2020. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) provides compensation and protection to customers of certain financial services firms (such as insurance companies) that have failed.
Since the beginning of 2021, coverage has been restricted to firms in the UK and an investor’s capital is now at risk if the insurer becomes insolvent.
Why is this serious?
Over the last twenty years, many investors who have made aliyah have been advised to put their life savings into insurance wrappers. The FSCS offered protection of 90% of the capital if the insurer became insolvent.
Some of these firms are now no longer covered by the scheme, so Brits who have taken out these investments no longer enjoy the UK government protection. Advisers fear that many of these savers are simply unaware of the changes in the rules and the subsequent risks they may be exposed to.
Experienced advisers in Israel have long criticized the use of these insurance-based investments for British olim saying they are very expensive and largely unnecessary. 
“Olim from the UK are being advised to use offshore jurisdictions and are creating problems for themselves unnecessarily. They can, in fact, bring their capital to Israel and enjoy ten years of tax-free returns on non-shekel investments. In addition, they won’t face problems of trying to bring their money here at a later date which is sometimes the case,” says Tel Aviv-based Claire Shelemay, CEO at CrownStone Consulting Ltd, which specializes in UK taxation.
This is something that many Brits who seek advice while still in the UK are not being told. Mike Ellis, Chief Investment Officer at Pioneer Wealth in Herzliya agrees, adding that, “In our experience, because olim from the UK often use advisers who are not licensed and established in Israel and do not have the full range of solutions available to an Israeli-based investor, they often end up with unnecessarily complicated and very expensive structures and solutions.”
The writer is senior wealth manager at Pioneer Wealth Management. The aforementioned information is not a substitute for personal investment marketing or portfolio management, which takes into account the particular circumstances and special needs of each person. 


Tags finance olim Brexit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Giving credit to those who helped olim during the coronavirus crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Brian Blum

With the end of the pandemic, comes the return of choice - opinion

 By BRIAN BLUM
Haley Cohen

The Cuomo scandal and the Jewish community - comment

 By HALEY COHEN
Asher Maoz

Yuli Edelstein is one of the most honest Israeli politicians - opinion

 By ASHER MAOZ
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by