Brimag opens first of five Metro chain branches

The Brimag Group, an importer of electrical appliances and electronics from leading international brands, is opening the Metro electrical store chain this week in Israel.In the first phase, 12 branches will open, five of which will open this week: in Be’er Ya’acov, Afula, Ashdod, Shoham and Kafr Kassem. A total of 100 branches will eventually be opened throughout the country. In the next quarter, two branches will open in Haifa, with other branches opening in Mi’ilya, Hurfeish, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin and Lod.Metro branches will be opened by the Brimag Group through business partners in the retail sector, which will open as local city stores, in city centers and shopping centers, in order to be accessible to the general public.
