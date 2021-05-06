British Embassy in Israel launches VC club

The UK-Israel Tech Hub at the British Embassy has launched an invite-only platform that will facilitate bilateral relationships between venture capitalists and investors from both countries.
The VC club, launched in partnership with the law firm Taylor Wessing, will provide UK and Israeli VCs and investors exclusive access to cutting-edge start-ups from both ecosystems by building an exclusive and collaborative platform for both countries to exchange knowledge and business intelligence on investment opportunities, the organization said.
According to the IVC Research Center’s 2020 report, UK investments represent only 3% of about £7.2 billion ($10 billion) invested in Israeli start-ups in 2020, while US investors account for 35%, the embassy said. Meanwhile, it added, Israeli investors want greater access to the breadth of UK investment opportunities.
“With the UK being both the number one destination for Israeli entrepreneurs in Europe and the second-largest foreign investor in Israel, we know investors on both sides want to step up engagement," said British Ambassador Neil Wigan. "We are delighted to support and facilitate the growing demand via this program, which will promote familiarity and trust-based relationships.”
