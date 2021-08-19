The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
British students choosing to study in Israel increases by fivefold

Ninety four students have chosen to study in Israel with the Turing Scheme, compared to the previous average of 18 under the EU's Erasmus+ program. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2021 16:36
Forty thousand British students will be able to work and study abroad thanks to the new Turing Scheme, according to a press release. 
Forty eight percent of participants in the Turing Scheme come from disadvantage backgrounds. 
The Turing Scheme is replacing the UK's participation in Erasmus+, and is giving young people the opportunity to benefit from working and studying abroad, boosting ties with international partners in the process. 
Neil Wigan, British Ambassador to Israel said, “Over the past two years I have had the privilege to get to know the Israeli academic landscape, and discovered a vibrant, innovative sector.
British flag waving in the breeze (credit: Wikimedia Commons) British flag waving in the breeze (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
“So I am not surprised at the significant increase in the number of British students who have chosen to study in Israel as part of the Turing Scheme.
“I strongly believe in the power of global academic relations to benefit students from both sides, and hope to see an even larger increase coming to Israel to benefit from its world class education in coming years."
Over 120 universities and 200 schools and colleges awarded grants under 110 million pounds through the Turing Scheme.
Maddy Butcher, a British MA archaeology student at Tel Aviv University said, “I have always loved Israel, and the opportunity to come here and exploring the land of Israel was something that was very appealing to me”
“I also love the city of Tel Aviv, I have travelled all over Israel, I’ve eaten such amazing food, and met people from all over the world, and I’ve had a really positive experience”.


