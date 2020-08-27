Bus driver who tried to help stabbing victim scolded by his boss

An eyewitness to the killing of Shay Ohayon at the Segulah Junction in Petah Tikva on Wednesday received criticism from his boss for leaving the house on a day on which he called in sick, Mako reported.Micael Berland, a bus driver for the Metropoline bus company was on the scene when the attack happened, and decided to help. When a picture of him from the scene surfaced around the web, however, many came to his defense. "I'm ashamed for his work place for this humiliating treatment he received," his wife wrote on a Facebook post. "He was home sick for two days and despite still not feeling well he went out and tried to save a life.""We apologize for the lack of sensitivity the manager has shown and we will take care of the matter," the company responded. "The driver acted in a heroic manner and we are proud of his actions."
