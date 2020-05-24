The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Buses to allow 75% capacity starting Thursday, trains return in June

Intercity buses will increase from 23 passengers to 46 passengers, and urban buses will increase from 20 to 49 passengers. Taxis will allow two people at a time.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MAY 24, 2020 19:30
Passengers wait for a bus to Tel Aviv at a crowded Jerusalem central bus station during the coronavirus crisis. May 5, 2020.
Passengers wait for a bus to Tel Aviv at a crowded Jerusalem central bus station during the coronavirus crisis. May 5, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Buses will be raising the amount of people allowed on the vehicle at a time from 25% to 75% of their full capacity starting this Thursday, May 28, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Transportation Minister Miri Regev said in a joint statement on Sunday afternoon.
In addition, they said Israel's railways will return and be fully operational by June 8.
The capacity of passengers which are allowed on intercity buses will increase from 23 passengers to 46 passengers so that, with the exception of the front row behind the driver, all bus seats can be used. At the same time, the ban on standing during the ride will continue to prevent crowding. 
On urban buses, the capacity of passengers which are allowed on will increase from 20 to 49 passengers.
Minibuses and service taxis will also begin operating at 75 percent of what they are allowed according to their vehicle license. 
However, private taxis will only be allowed to carry up to two passengers in the rear of the car.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that the Health Ministry's "cooperation with Transportation Minister Miri Regev is important. As of last week, we have been in the midst of opening up the economy to benefit public and business welfare." 
However, he also warned of complacency bringing about a possible second wave, saying that "the continued reopening depends on each and every one of us - if they follow the Ministry of Health guidelines. Without strict adherence to the guidelines - the Corona could return with the closure of the economy."
Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, Miri Regev said she was pleased with the agreement, saying that "This is the message that Israeli citizens have been waiting for. I urge the public to assist us and take responsibility in following the Health Ministry's guidelines."
To anyone unsure about the new bus capacity regulations, Minister Regev said "I invite the public to direct questions to the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety and its digital platforms."
Earlier on Sunday, the Transportation Ministry announced that it will installing protective partitions to its buses due to increasing demands by the Bus Drivers' Association to separate the driver from potentially aggressive passengers, as well protecting them from the risk of contracting the coronavirus, N12 reported.


