Buy one, get jabbed free: Ikea, Big offer vaccine to shoppers

Through Tuesday, February 23, Furniture giant Ikea has set up vaccination stations in its stores around Israel, with vaccines available to members of all of Israel's health funds.

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 14:32
IKEA store, Netanya, Israel (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
IKEA store, Netanya, Israel
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Would you like a vaccine with your purchase? As part of Israel's vaccination drive, Magen David Adom and the Health Ministry are setting up coronavirus vaccination centers in commercial centers around the country.
Through Tuesday, February 23, Furniture giant Ikea has set up vaccination stations in its stores around Israel, with vaccines available to members of all of Israel's health funds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Vaccines were also being administered in Jerusalem's open-air Machane Yehuda market Monday, as well as in Big shopping malls in Eilat, Ashdod, and Beersheva. Vaccines have also been given in Tel Aviv bars and public squares, and in some cases, free food is being offered to anyone volunteering to get the shot.
"Our main goal is to get everyone vaccinated," a spokesman for Magen David Adom said. "The idea is that if you won't come to us, we'll come to you. We have special pop-up vaccination stations that can be set up quickly almost anywhere."
A separate initiative spearheaded by Magen David Adom, along with the Health Ministry, IDF and Manufacturer's Association, is bringing vaccination facilities to large private companies and industrial centers. HP Israel, Osem Nestle, SodaStream, Unilever and Elbit Systems are among those who have arranged for workers to receive the vaccine at their employment premises during the workday. 
Israel continues to administer coronavirus vaccines at the fastest rate in the world. As of Monday morning, some 4.4 million Israelis have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and nearly 3 million had received their second dose of the vaccine. 
On Sunday, Israel loosened some of the restrictions of its third lockdown, as the country's malls, markets, museums and libraries were allowed to open for the first time in two months. Hotels, health clubs, swimming pools and cultural venues were also opened for people possessing a vaccination certificate or green passport certifying that they have either recovered from coronavirus or received both doses. More locations will likely be accessible only to those who are fully vaccinated in the coming months. 
Meanwhile, some Israeli stores are offering discounts to people with vaccination certificates. Among them, the Optica Halprin optical chain said it would give eyeglasses frames worth up to NIS 299 to anyone presenting their certificate by February 28. 


