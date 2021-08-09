The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Buying a home on paper? You may pay 10-15% more than you thought

Housing prices have risen 7.2% in the past year, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, and show no sign of slowing.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 9, 2021 16:51
People who have bought new apartments under construction could find their price rise 10-15% unexpectedly during the coming years, due to increases in the cost of building materials.
The final price for virtually all new projects sold in Israel is linked to the government's building cost index, which tracks changes in the costs of building materials and labor. Financing that is spread out over the years the apartment is being built is linked to monthly changes in the index.
"So, for example, if you bought an apartment for NIS 3 million and put 30% down, the initial NIS 900,000 would be at the price you agreed on," explained Nachi Paris, senior real estate agent at Jerusalem’s Nachi Realty. "But all future payments are subject to whatever the building index went up since you signed the contract. So NIS 2.1 million that you owe now could rise to NIS 2.3 or 2.4 million in three years."  
During most of the past decade, the building cost index rose 1-2% a year. However, the index is up 3.4% in just the first six months of 2021, and experts expect it could continue to rise at a rate of 5% a year for several more years.
Supply chain breakdowns and high prices due to COVID-19 are the main culprits. Global prices for wood, glass and steel have more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic. And in Israel, a large importer of cement told clients this week it would raise prices by 15% due to the rising costs of materials it imports from Turkey, according to reports in the Hebrew press.
All this comes on top of skyrocketing real estate prices throughout Israel. Housing prices have risen 7.2% in the past year, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, and show no sign of slowing. Data for new home sales and mortgages taken show records being broken each month.
The government has made lowering housing costs one of its key goals for the coalition, and the Finance Ministry has said that a comprehensive new plan aiming to reign in the market will be published in the coming days. However, Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin has said that prices are going to continue to rise even more dramatically in the coming year.
Among those who have gotten hurt by the rising building cost index are those who bought subsidized apartments in the government's Mechir Lemishtaken program several years ago, Paris noted. Their clocks started ticking when they won the government lottery to be able to purchase those low-cost units, and many got locked into five-year commitments at prices that are rising faster than people could have anticipated at the time, he said.
"The developers are all very happy because it's money they make without the buyers even realizing it," Paris said. "A lot of the big developers have large warehouses that already have the glass and other materials they need, so their costs aren't rising, but they are still entitled to add the index, so they can pocket an extra 10% or so."
Some contractors are agreeing to let buyers pay more in cash to minimize future price increases, but many are not, depending on the terms of the sales contract, noted Ori Bibas, a real estate agent for At Home in Jerusalem.
Paris said he is advising his clients to go for apartments that are already built, so they know how much they are committing to pay, instead of buying on paper. In theory, a buyer of a property under development could try negotiating with the contractor to remove the link to the building index, although Paris said he'd never heard of that being done.
Bibas advised that people looking to buy apartments do so quickly, due to the rapid price jumps. He didn't discourage people from buying on paper as strongly as Paris did, but he suggested that those who do try to pay as much upfront as possible.
Asked about other current Jerusalem real estate trends, Paris said there is a huge shortage of apartments available for rent. "I'd say there are about five 'for sale' signs for every 'for rent' sign out there. There's nothing available in any neighborhood, and anything that goes on the market at a fair price is being grabbed very quickly."
Regarding new apartment buildings, Paris said that similar-sized apartments in similar locations might cost an average of 7-9% more in a new apartment building than in an older building. "If you're comparing, say, a 100-meter apartment in an old building on Shimoni Street to a 100-meter apartment in the new Tama-38 projects being built around the corner on Herzog, it's probably about 8% more expensive, assuming the old building also has an elevator. If there is no elevator, the difference will probably be about 17-18%. Obviously, these are just general guidelines without taking other variables into account."


