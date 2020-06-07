The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cabinet to approve new coronavirus emergency powers bill on Monday

Critics are worried that despite the law’s limits, citizens’ private information will be abused by various government agencies or foreign actors.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 7, 2020 15:54
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz attend a cabinet meeting on Sunday (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz attend a cabinet meeting on Sunday
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
The Cabinet announced on Sunday that it would approve a new coronavirus emergency powers bill on Monday and then move the bill on to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation and the Knesset.
A cabinet statement indicated that both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz support the legislation.
Some of the key parameters of the bill are still unclear and may evolve during the impending Knesset debate over it, but overall, it normalizes many of the emergency powers the state has been using since March, while imposing a greater degree of limitations.
Regarding the key question of who will monitor crisis-level coronavirus trends, it appears that despite heated debates in the Knesset for the last 10 weeks, the government still prefers to have the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) take a key role.
No other democracy has used their intelligence agencies to perform such surveillance, though many have pressed their citizens to voluntarily download an application to their cellphones in order to perform the surveillance. Others have convinced cellphone companies to hand over citizens' data to follow coronavirus trends.
In a statement issued by Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn on Friday, he emphasized the bill’s aspects which will limit emergency powers and protect privacy.
The provisions he flagged included the following: The Knesset and the courts will continue to function even during a general nationwide corona emergency absent some additional specific reason; the right to protest is protected; policemen cannot enter a residence without a warrant; and initially, a corona emergency is supposed to last only 30 days.
Additional limits, Nissenkorn noted were that the Knesset itself can end the emergency despite government objections; lock down orders for a specific city or area will be initially limited to one week; the state will take the country’s economic needs into account; and the government will repeal restrictions as soon as the danger passes.
Other provisions deal with prisoners' rights and access to their lawyers during the corona period.
However, critics of the use of emergency powers since mid-March had demanded a date and limit for them, for the use of Shin Bet surveillance or at least a clearer set of benchmarks for ending the surveillance and emergency powers period.
In recent Knesset debates, despite pressure from Knesset opposition members and civil society NGOs, the Likud and Blue and White appear united to continue Shin Bet involvement in corona-related surveillance. This is despite the growing voices that techniques used by other countries could be sufficient and less invasive of people's privacy.
Previously, National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and Health Ministry officials claimed to the Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee that other methods are insufficient because of Israel’s large haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector, whose restricted cellphones cannot be accessed without Shin Bet technology.
They also claim in general that the agency's technology is superior, that speed is crucial in preventing a second wave and that around a third of coronavirus-infected citizens were found by the Shin Bet.
Critics note that 93% of those sent into quarantine due to Shin Bet warnings were not infected and that the technology is not as useful if the coronavirus wave either drops or spikes dramatically.
Furthermore, they are worried that despite the law’s limits, citizens’ private information will be abused by various government agencies or foreign actors.
The government has committed to pass a law on the coronavirus issue within weeks to satisfy a late April order by the High Court of Justice which said that the state could not maintain emergency powers without passing new and properly debate legislation. 
Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry also announced on Sunday that it was moving forward with a new bill to deal with the spike in bounced checks during the corona era.
The bill will give a reprieve to checks that bounced between March 4 and June 22, but will crack down on people who have checks that bounce beyond that period.


Tags Knesset Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by