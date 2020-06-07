Cabinet to approve new coronavirus emergency powers bill on Monday

The Cabinet announced on Sunday that it would approve a new coronavirus emergency powers bill on Monday and then move the bill on to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation and the Knesset.A cabinet statement indicated that both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz support the legislation.Some of the key parameters of the bill are still unclear and may evolve during the impending Knesset debate over it, but overall, it normalizes many of the emergency powers the state has been using since March, while imposing a greater degree of limitations.Regarding the key question of who will monitor crisis-level coronavirus trends, it appears that despite heated debates in the Knesset for the last 10 weeks, the government still prefers to have the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) take a key role.No other democracy has used their intelligence agencies to perform such surveillance, though many have pressed their citizens to voluntarily download an application to their cellphones in order to perform the surveillance. Others have convinced cellphone companies to hand over citizens' data to follow coronavirus trends.In a statement issued by Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn on Friday, he emphasized the bill’s aspects which will limit emergency powers and protect privacy.The provisions he flagged included the following: The Knesset and the courts will continue to function even during a general nationwide corona emergency absent some additional specific reason; the right to protest is protected; policemen cannot enter a residence without a warrant; and initially, a corona emergency is supposed to last only 30 days.Additional limits, Nissenkorn noted were that the Knesset itself can end the emergency despite government objections; lock down orders for a specific city or area will be initially limited to one week; the state will take the country’s economic needs into account; and the government will repeal restrictions as soon as the danger passes.Other provisions deal with prisoners' rights and access to their lawyers during the corona period.However, critics of the use of emergency powers since mid-March had demanded a date and limit for them, for the use of Shin Bet surveillance or at least a clearer set of benchmarks for ending the surveillance and emergency powers period.In recent Knesset debates, despite pressure from Knesset opposition members and civil society NGOs, the Likud and Blue and White appear united to continue Shin Bet involvement in corona-related surveillance. This is despite the growing voices that techniques used by other countries could be sufficient and less invasive of people's privacy.Previously, National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and Health Ministry officials claimed to the Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee that other methods are insufficient because of Israel’s large haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector, whose restricted cellphones cannot be accessed without Shin Bet technology.They also claim in general that the agency's technology is superior, that speed is crucial in preventing a second wave and that around a third of coronavirus-infected citizens were found by the Shin Bet.Critics note that 93% of those sent into quarantine due to Shin Bet warnings were not infected and that the technology is not as useful if the coronavirus wave either drops or spikes dramatically.Furthermore, they are worried that despite the law’s limits, citizens’ private information will be abused by various government agencies or foreign actors.The government has committed to pass a law on the coronavirus issue within weeks to satisfy a late April order by the High Court of Justice which said that the state could not maintain emergency powers without passing new and properly debate legislation.Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry also announced on Sunday that it was moving forward with a new bill to deal with the spike in bounced checks during the corona era.The bill will give a reprieve to checks that bounced between March 4 and June 22, but will crack down on people who have checks that bounce beyond that period.