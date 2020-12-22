The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Can Kochavi steer the IDF through a fourth election? - analysis

In two years, Kochavi has already worked with no less than four different defense ministers.

By UDI SHAHAM  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 15:40
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at the officers graduation ceremony, July 1st, 2020 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks at the officers graduation ceremony, July 1st, 2020
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
On October 18th, 2018, then-defense minister Avigdor Liberman informed the cabinet of his recommendation to appoint Aviv Kochavi as the new IDF chief of staff.
When Kochavi assumed the role in January 2019, it was after Liberman had resigned from the government, elections had been initiated and the defense minister post was held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A year later, after the second round of elections in 2019, Naftali Bennett was appointed defense minister. Then, in May 2020, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz took over Israel’s top defense position.
In two years, Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi worked with no less than four different defense ministers.
As Israel heads into another round of elections - the fourth in only two years - more changes are on the horizon for an already unstable defense establishment.
One of the most important components of a functioning defense system is continuity. A certain cohesive is needed to address threats and maintain achievements across the region.
The constant change of the most senior defense policymaker in the country did not help the IDF in preserving Israeli security over the last two years. However, the chief of staff did do a good job in understanding how to steer the ship through this stormy ocean, retired general Gershon Hacohen said.
A former commander of the IDF Staff & Command College, Hacohen said Tuesday that Kochavi was successful in going through these changes smoothly and without mishaps.
He said that the chief of staff understood the key to keep the system going - creating trust between him and each of the ministers he needed to work with.
During this time, Kochavi had to “make the defense minister believe in him, and believe that he operates within a framework that he was shown.
“I think that in this matter Kocahvi had great success. He won the trust [of the minister],” Hacohen said.
“This trust takes form in the day-to-day dialogue between the two,” he added. “It also manifested in the accessibility between the two offices. The updates mechanism, how to update, and what to say. I think that in this sense he knew how to get the ministers on his side on the steps he wanted to make.”
In terms of how an unstable political system affects the military - both its actions and its senior commanders - Hacohen said that in Israel’s political and social climate, the army is above the political discourse and due to that, it manages to maintain a sense of freedom.
“It is the IDF’s duty to keep Israel safe. [and the fact that it managed to do so in the past two years] shows us that the senior military commanders, such as the chief of staff and top commanders are not contractors. They are part of a senior class in the national-strategic level,” he said.
“It is safe to say that the State of Israel is strong due to a professional and non-political public sector that keeps on operating,” Hacohen added. “Just like the hospitals, which are also operating now during a crisis in an inspiring way.”
When it comes to how Israel’s enemies view political instability in Israel, Hacohen said that “it is obvious that they would like an Israel that isn’t standing together like a solid wall.
“However, Israel's [military] routine activities weren't damaged,” during this ongoing political crisis, the former general said.
The coming round of elections will further deepen political instability in Israel. The rhetoric will become uglier and the coronavirus will keep the society frustrated and divided.
The challenges for the IDF will continue, and the top IDF officer - Aviv Kochavi - will have to keep steering the ship until this crisis is over.


Tags Elections IDF israeli politics Aviv Kochavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals? By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
2 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by