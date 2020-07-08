Canadian MP running for PM pledges to move embassy to Jerusalem

Canadian MP Erin O'Toole made a pledge that if he were to become the next prime minister of the Great White North, that he intends to move the Canadian Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.He noted that doing so is in line with proper Canadian values, adding that he will stand up for Canada's allies - to which he specifically mentioned Israel. "I'm a proud Conservative and firmly believe in a principled approach to foreign policy - one that builds on our values and interests as a country," O'Toole said in a video posted to his official Facebook page. "This approach has made me a resolute and strong friend to Israel."He continued by noting that during former conservative prime minister of Canada Stephen Harper's tenure in office, Canada was known to be a staunch supporter of the Jewish state and "trustworthy friend" to Israel."Sadly, under Justin Trudeau, that strong support has weakened and wavered," he added. "We need a principled Conservative leader who will once again ensure Canada stands with our friends and allies like Israel."O'Toole drafted a portion of the Conservative Party position under the notion that Canada will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."I launched the policy as the shadow minister for foreign affairs and was so very proud when our party overwhelmingly adopted the position at our Convention in Halifax," O'Toole noted. "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people, and the modern presence there just cements this," he added. "The Knesset, the Supreme Court and foreign ministry are all in west Jerusalem. I believe that we also need more presence on the ground there, and I want us to explore more exchanges and collaboration with Israel to partner, much like we do with our other close allies."While O'Toole supports a two-state solution, he noted that it shouldn't prevent Canada "from doing more with our friend and ally, Israel.""As prime minister, I will follow through on our policy and move our embassy," O'Toole continued. "Unlike [Trudeau], who changes his mind, and views Canada as a neutral country, I don't waver when it comes to our allies and our values, I will defend our decisions and restore our international reputation.""We will restore a proud and strong Canada on the world stage - one that stands with our friends and allies around the world, including our great friend Israel," he concluded.