The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cancellation of Masa, Birthright due to COVID-19 to cost Israel $200m.

The heritage tourism industry typically brings some 80,000 Jewish teenagers and young adults to Israel from around the world for trips and tours, internships and volunteer work.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 15, 2020 03:36
MASA ISRAELI participants at the Khan Be’erot camping area at the Ramon Crater (Makhtesh Ramon). (photo credit: GUY YEHIELI)
MASA ISRAELI participants at the Khan Be’erot camping area at the Ramon Crater (Makhtesh Ramon).
(photo credit: GUY YEHIELI)
The cancellation of heritage trips like Birthright-Taglit and Masa Israel Journey as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will result a loss of around $200 million for the Israeli economy, the Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Sunday.
The heritage tourism industry typically brings some 80,000 Jewish teenagers and young adults from around the world for trips and tours, internships and volunteer work across the country. This industry usually brings in around $300m. annually for the State of Israel, and that's excluding the revenue from flights.
The industry is a joint effort between the Israeli government and multiple philanthropic organizations, with the various programs being funded as a means of supporting what they see as a way to help spread their message to Jews around the world, Calcalist reported.
But some 60,000 Jewish teenagers and young adults had their programs shut down, after all spring and summer programs were canceled in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of writing, it is still unclear if the programs will able to push ahead with their winter trips.
The Israel Experience – Educational Tourism Services Ltd., which is the organization responsible for organizing many of the heritage trips, lost $40m. in the last four months, Director-General Amos Hermon told Calcalist, adding that 75% of Israel Experience employees have been on unpaid leave since the crisis began.
Hermon added that the industry might completely collapse before the winter season if they did not receive any government support.
Compounding the financial worries of the heritage tourism industry is the fact that philanthropic donations have been on the decline. This is due to many of their donors shifting funds towards urgent social assistance programs, the financial daily reported.
In May, the Interior Ministry announced that they will approve entry for travelers with Masa visas, despite restrictions on non-citizens arriving in Israel during the pandemic.
The ministry added that this would include those Masa participants that left earlier, when the pandemic began, and who will re-enter the country as new participants.
However, they will not be exempt from the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, though they will still receive orientations, Hebrew-language courses and educational seminars during this period.
Though many left the country when the pandemic hit, thousands of Masa participants stayed behind in Israel when borders were closed.
Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags birthright Masa Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hebron violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Gantz, save Netanyahu and Israel from a tragedy – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Oded Revivi We need to take Donald Trump's deal for annexation By ODED REVIVI
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
4 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
5 Netanyahu ‘pulls emergency brake’ as coronavirus cases spike
Israeli prime minister Benjamin and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz lead the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by