The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Candle-lighting ceremony ushers in 25th anniversary of Rabin’s death

Rivlin will light a large memorial candle in accordance with Jewish tradition of lighting candles in memory of the dead.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 17:27
A memorial ceremony for former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, November 7, 2019 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
A memorial ceremony for former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, November 7, 2019
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
President Reuven Rivlin will launch at 10 a.m. on Thursday a series of commemorative events to mark the 25th anniversary of the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.
Rivlin will light a large memorial candle in accordance with Jewish tradition of lighting candles in memory of the dead.
This year’s ceremony will differ from those of the past in that very few people will be present.
It will be broadcast live on all of the president’s social media platforms.
Reflecting on varying attitudes to the memorial ceremony, Rivlin said: “Unfortunately, we often hear voices – sometimes serious, sometimes sarcastic – of opposition to the memorial day, calling it into question. They say that the day and the man have nothing to do with them. And on the other hand, there are voices that call for those that we remember to be in a special category and to emphasize the duty and the right to remember. But on this day of remembrance, it is so important to remind ourselves to what depths, what destruction such division, the discourse of ‘us and them,’ can lead.”
At least year’s ceremony, Dalia Rabin, the prime minister’s daughter who heads the Rabin Center in Tel Aviv, voiced similar sentiments and cautioned all elected public officials to remember and beware of incitement, extremism and divisiveness, which must not be allowed to rule, because it can become a force against any public official.
Rabin’s remarks came against the backdrop of renewed incitement and hostility coupled with the resurgence of conspiracy theories in relation to her father’s murder, and the claim by Bar-Ilan University lecturer Dr. Mordechai Kedar, when speaking at a pro-Netanyahu meeting that he had seen documents refuting that Yigal Amir was Rabin’s killer. Kedar had ascribed the murder to an unnamed politician who was opposed to the Oslo Accords and wanted to sabotage them.
Dalia Rabin had underscored the fallacy of the urban legend that the whole country had come together to mourn Rabin’s death and to condemn the murder of a prime minister of Israel by a Jewish citizen of his own country.
There might have been a brief moment of national unity she acknowledged, but there were people who actually jumped for joy over her father’s death.
The implication was that his willingness to reach an accord with the Palestinians would indefinitely be put on hold.
Twenty-five years later, despite cooperation on certain levels, the situation vis-à-vis the Palestinians is worse than it was then.
While it was not done some 20 years ago to publicly express satisfaction over Yitzhak Rabin’s death, today it is acceptable, said his daughter, who has encountered such negative comments among adolescent youth who are part of student groups that visit the Rabin Center.
She has more than once heard someone say: “It’s a good thing that Rabin was killed. I would kill him too.”
Children tend to adopt the religious and political beliefs of their parents, so young people with predisposed negative attitudes to Rabin do not hesitate to express them when touring the Rabin Center, because this is what they learned at home.
IN REFERENCING the ever-growing malice between different segments of the population, Rivlin, when speaking of the assassination last year, worriedly wondered if it could happen again.
This year, Rivlin, who was an officer in the IDF reserves during the Six Day War, recalls that Rabin as chief of staff visited his unit in the Jerusalem Brigade on the eve of the war. “Even though we held different positions, even though there were deep disagreements between us, we knew that we were playing for the same team, a team that wanted the best for the country, for the people. Even if we disagreed from time to time on the way, we knew that we were bound together, responsible for each other – in good times and better times.”
Not all right-wing or National-Religious elements have failed to condemn the murder. They differentiate between policies with which they disagree, and the actual taking of life on the basis of such disagreement.
Pinchas Wallerstein, a former head of the Yesha Council and the Binyamin Regional Council, wrote on his Facebook page this week that anyone who assaults a national leader is simultaneously attacking the state and has no right to exist.
Although his own political beliefs were diametrically opposed to those of Rabin, he wrote that as a National-Religious Zionist who sees the establishment of the State of Israel and its institutions as part of the process of the return to Zion as envisaged by the prophets, he believes that the state and its institutions require respect and should be treated as sacred.


Tags Yigal Amir Yitzhak Rabin Reuven Rivlin Memorial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Confront Erdogan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by