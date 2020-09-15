The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cantors, shofar blowers to travel freely on Rosh Hashanah

Religious Affairs Ministry: ‘Critical in order to fulfil the holiday mitzvot’

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 13:14
RABBI MOSHE SILVER blows a Yemenite shofar at the Jerusalem Promenade (photo credit: REZA GREEN)
RABBI MOSHE SILVER blows a Yemenite shofar at the Jerusalem Promenade
(photo credit: REZA GREEN)
In order to ensure that all people can pray and hear the shofar blown on Rosh Hashanah despite the lockdown, the Religious Affairs and Health ministries have arranged for special travel permits for cantors and shofar blowers.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu approved the protocol.
“The need to allow for the travel of these individuals is critical in order to fulfil the holiday mitzvot,” said the Religious Affairs Ministry's CEO Oded Fluss.
The ministry will publish on its website (www.dat.gov.il) a form for these individuals to fill out, which will be approved by the ministry. Once approved, they will be able to bring the form with them if they are stopped by an inspector.
In addition, the ministry said that it has worked with the local authorities to ensure that they can enable enough outdoor and indoor spaces for High Holy Day prayers, while still following the Health Ministry restrictions.
The ministry revealed a special outline for High Holy Day prayers, approved by the government, earlier this week.
In all open areas, people can pray unhindered, but in capsules of only 20 people.
In red zones, which is now around 70 areas, prayer shall be permitted in closed structures in groups of up to 10 people. The permitted number of groups in a closed area shall be a function of the number of entrances to the structure: The first two entrances multiplied by three each, and each additional entrance multiplied by two – on condition that the ratio of one person per four square meters of space is maintained.
For example, in a house of prayer in a red zone that is 250 sq.m. in size and has two entrances, it will be possible to pray in six capsules of 10 people each. Ten people in each capsule and two entrances times three yields 60 people for the structure, while maintaining the ratio of one person per four sq.m. of space.
In a structure of 500 sq.m. with five entrances, 12 capsules of 10 people each shall be permitted to pray (2 entrances times 3 + 3 entrances times 2). In a structure of 70 sq.m. with one entrance, one capsule of 10 people shall be permitted to pray due to the limitations of the place, since two capsules require 80 sq.m. of space.
In all other zones, prayer shall be permitted in groups of up to 25 people. The permitted number of groups in a closed space shall be double the number of entrances to the structure, again on condition that the ratio of one person per four sq.m. of space is maintained.
For example, a house of prayer in a yellow area that is 400 sq.m. in size and has two entrance doors shall be permitted to have four capsules of 25 people each: 25 people in each capsule and two entrances multiplied by two capsules yields 100 people in the structure, as long as they maintain the ratio of one person per four sq.m. of space.


Tags rosh hashanah shofar Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Following new gov' decisions, it's up to us now to beat the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by