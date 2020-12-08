The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Car inspections will soon be required only every 2 years for some cars

Cars that are over ten years old will still require annual inspections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 10:20
Heavy traffic jam on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv due to construction work, on June 11, 2020 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Heavy traffic jam on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv due to construction work, on June 11, 2020
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Vehicle inspections will soon be required only every two years instead of annually for cars that are two- to 10-years-old, according to new regulations being advanced by Transportation Minister Miri Regev.
Currently, new vehicles are exempted from inspections for the first three years after purchase, except for those purchased through leasing for which the exemption only lasts two years.
The regulations are being updated to be more similar to policies in Europe where inspections are only required three years after purchase on a biannual basis. Cars that are over ten years old will still require annual inspections.
A press release by the Transportation Ministry noted that most new cars have sensors that alert drivers of any issues and that advanced models are even able to have direct contact with the manufacturer and can sometimes even fix issues on their own, making annual inspections "obsolete and unnecessary."
"New vehicles are equipped with advanced safety systems and are well maintained within the manufacturer's warranty period," said Regev. "Every year hundreds of thousands of new and advanced vehicles pass the vehicle test successfully although without a real need. The load on licensing institutes hurts older car owners, who are required to waste valuable time performing the test. The move will save the public waiting time at the institute, money and unnecessary bureaucracy."


Tags transportation car Vehicle
