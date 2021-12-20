The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Carmel storm: How to stay safe

Various Israeli organizations published warnings of dangers that could be caused by the storm.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 09:00

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2021 09:19
The Nature and Parks Authority released a warning about hiking on Monday morning, telling people to avoid hiking during the Carmel storm this week, especially on trails that involve water.
The Authority said that due to the storm, there is a high likelihood of flooding around the rivers and streams, snow in the hills and strong winds were likely to knock trees down.
In order to avoid drowning in floods, the Authority also banned entry into rivers and warned people to stay away from any flooding due to the danger of the ground collapsing.
They also warned hikers that if they do hike despite the warnings, they should not step off the marked trails because snow can obscure warning signs for minefields and such.
The Mediterranean Coastal Cliffs Preservation added a warning to be careful of the risk that the extreme weather could cause the cliffs to collapse and the falling of large rocks.
The Beterem Organization also warned parents against taking their kids to places that are at risk of flooding as part of their guide to keeping children safe during the storm.
Other recommendations included securing objects that could be sent flying by strong winds so that they don't hit children, employing safety in heating methods and installing smoke detectors to avoid fires and keeping hot drinks away from children to avoid burning.
"We are not used to dealing with extreme winter weather in Israel's warm climate, so the dangers are greater," said Director-General of Beterem Orly Silvinger. "Being prepared and getting to know the dangers is crucial for preventing disasters."
The Carmel storm is set to hit Israel on Monday and subside on Wednesday. It is expected to bring with it strong winds, torrential rains and possibly snow.


