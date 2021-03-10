Centrical raises $32m. for employee success platform

The round also included participation from C4 Ventures and Citi Ventures, also new investors, as well as existing investors Aleph, CE Ventures, La Maison Compagnie d'Investissment and 2B Angels.

The company claims that its platform has led to increases of 12% for employee productivity, 20% for average deal values, 30% faster onboarding, and 12% better customer satisfaction KPIs. Centrical's Employee-Centric Success platform helps companies motivate employees to exceed their own key performance indicators (KPIs). It does this by blending advanced gamification with personalized microlearning and real-time employee performance management as well as adaptive coaching tools and well-being strategies, the company said.

Centrical, formerly known as GamEffective, said it will use this investment to accelerate market engagement, enter new markets and develop new products. The company said it saw a six-fold growth in its usage by customer employees during 2020.

Among its clients, Centrical said that Microsoft reported a 10% increase in the productivity of its contact center advocates, and a reduction of 12% in short-term absenteeism, with 89% of its team saying they were well-informed of work-related updates. Verizon's largest authorized phone retailer said it saw a 53% increase in new handset sales, and twice as many ancillary product sales due to its use of the platform.

“Centrical is liberating and revolutionizing the lives and performance of frontline employees in large organizations," according to Erel Margalit, JVP’s founder & executive chairman, who also became Centrical’s board chairman. "So often, these key employees are burned out, feel they’re not getting the right attention, don’t understand the goals of the organization, and do not receive sufficient training.



"Centrical is liberating and revolutionizing the lives and performance of frontline employees in large organizations," according to Erel Margalit, JVP's founder & executive chairman, who also became Centrical's board chairman. "So often, these key employees are burned out, feel they're not getting the right attention, don't understand the goals of the organization, and do not receive sufficient training.

"With the Centrical platform, employees are enabled to thrive by working together while simultaneously creating a language by which their managers are able to empower and support them, aligning their personal goals within the framework of the larger objectives and milestones of the organization," he said.

"With so many employees working from home these days, this sense of connection is needed now more than ever, as you simply cannot win a game alone," Margalit said. "Passing, blocking and screening are all necessary actions for the team if they're going to score and win the game."