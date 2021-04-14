Ceremony honors Israel's fallen National Service members

A special ceremony honoring Israel's fallen National Service members, who died during their service, was held on Remembrance Day at Beit Hayarkon Cemetery in Petah Tikvah.Tamar Fenigstein was killed in 2019 in a light-rail accident on her way to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where she was completing her national service. Her friends, some of whom were with her the night she died, are working to make sure that Israel's fallen National Service people are remembered. "Thank you, dear friends, that you don't forget," said Fenigstein's father. "Tamar volunteered with pregnant women who are at high risk, in a department where the Angel of Death does as he wishes without looking at religion or race."She gave so much of herself. And just because she did not volunteer for IDF service, she and others in National Service do not get recognition from the state for their work. This must be fixed as soon as possible."Tamar's friends lamented the lack of an Israeli national registry of those who died during their service. According to the young women, there is no organization in Israel that preserves records of deaths during national service.At the ceremony, held at Fenigstein's grave and attended by MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) and other public figures, names of National Service members who died during their service were read."We send our sons and daughters to National Service and the IDF. We educate our children to fill meaningful roles and fill them in the best way possible," said Orbach, who promised to work to commemorate Israel's fallen service people who died during their service.
