The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chaim Herzog Prize awarded to Dr. Yossi Vardi

The Chaim Herzog Prize is awarded individuals for their unique contributions to the State of Israel.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 13:58
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog (left), President Reuven Rivlin, and Dr. Yossi Vardi (right). (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog (left), President Reuven Rivlin, and Dr. Yossi Vardi (right).
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
The Chaim Herzog Prize for 5780, awarded to individuals for their unique contributions to the State of Israel, was recently presented to renowned businessman, technology entrepreneur, and Israeli investor Dr. Yossi Vardi.
The award was presented to Dr. Vardi in the presence of President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin, Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog, and Asher Cohen, President of the Hebrew University, in recognition of Dr. Vardi’s significant contribution in the areas of national unity and coexistence. The award is awarded every two years by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in collaboration with the Yad Chaim Herzog Foundation on the anniversary of the death of the late former President Chaim Herzog. This year, the ceremony was held at the President’s House with limited attendance, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Israel.
President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin said during the ceremony: “The Israeli spirit involves not only commercial entrepreneurship, but also includes responsibility to the general public, and involvement with society. This describes Yossi Vardi, whose contribution to Israeli innovation in his service to the public has been invaluable. Congratulations on receiving the Chaim Herzog Prize.”
Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog said: “The State of Israel was built and will continue to be built thanks to people like Dr. Yossi Vardi. He is among the fathers of Israeli high-tech who made Israel into a global high-tech power – an entrepreneur and investor who contributed to the economic construction of Israel, and a visionary and a man of action who trained others to be innovative and daring.
"The life story of my late father, Chaim Herzog, the sixth President of the State of Israel, encompassed many areas of activity, including a significant chapter that involved the establishment of sophisticated industries, which formed the basis of Yossi Vardi’s vision. We are very proud of the decision of the Prize Committee and the Hebrew University to honor Dr. Yossi Vardi for his life’s work.”


Tags Zionism State of Israel Yossi Vardi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of planning ahead By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by