Chaim Herzog Prize awarded to Dr. Yossi Vardi

The Chaim Herzog Prize for 5780, awarded to individuals for their unique contributions to the State of Israel, was recently presented to renowned businessman, technology entrepreneur, and Israeli investor Dr. Yossi Vardi.The award was presented to Dr. Vardi in the presence of President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin, Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog, and Asher Cohen, President of the Hebrew University, in recognition of Dr. Vardi’s significant contribution in the areas of national unity and coexistence. The award is awarded every two years by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in collaboration with the Yad Chaim Herzog Foundation on the anniversary of the death of the late former President Chaim Herzog. This year, the ceremony was held at the President’s House with limited attendance, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Israel. President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin said during the ceremony: “The Israeli spirit involves not only commercial entrepreneurship, but also includes responsibility to the general public, and involvement with society. This describes Yossi Vardi, whose contribution to Israeli innovation in his service to the public has been invaluable. Congratulations on receiving the Chaim Herzog Prize.”Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog said: “The State of Israel was built and will continue to be built thanks to people like Dr. Yossi Vardi. He is among the fathers of Israeli high-tech who made Israel into a global high-tech power – an entrepreneur and investor who contributed to the economic construction of Israel, and a visionary and a man of action who trained others to be innovative and daring. "The life story of my late father, Chaim Herzog, the sixth President of the State of Israel, encompassed many areas of activity, including a significant chapter that involved the establishment of sophisticated industries, which formed the basis of Yossi Vardi’s vision. We are very proud of the decision of the Prize Committee and the Hebrew University to honor Dr. Yossi Vardi for his life’s work.”
