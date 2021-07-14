Chana Senesh remembered 100 years after her birth

The National Library of Israel uploaded never-before-seen items to their website on Tuesday from the Chana Senesh archive in honor of 100 years to the day she was born. Among the documents are school notebooks and certificates, her bat mitzvah certificate, a list of books she read, and more.

Although Senesh was only 23 when she died, she left behind a wealth of important handwritten materials, such as her poems. The archive also includes documents, such as letters exchanged with her family and documents from her trial. There were also photographs of her personal items and her family.

Some of the most important items are a notepad that was in her pocket when she was executed, the last poem she ever wrote and a note she wrote to her mother.

Chana Senesh was born in Budapest in 1921, but the antisemitism in Hungary pushed her toward Zionism, and she made Aliayah in 1939. After two years in an agricultur school, she joined the Sdot Yam kibbutz, where she worked in agriculture as well as writing poetry and a play about life on a kibbutz.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

In 1943, Senesh enlisted to the British army and volunteered to join a group of paratroopers whose mission was to parachute into Europe. The goal was to assist the allies by helping pilots, who crashed in German territory, to escape.

On March 9, 1944, Senesh parachuted into Yugoslavia with four teammates. In June, she crossed the border into Hungary and was caught and arrested by the Nazis.





For months Senesh was subjected to interrogations and extreme torture, and even though she knew her mother was at risk because of her arrest, she never told her interrogators anything.

Senesh was put on trial for espionage and, as a Hungarian citizen, treachery. She was sentenced to death and executed on November 7, 1944. In 1950, her bones were returned to Israel and she was buried in the military cemetery at Mount Herzl.