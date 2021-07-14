The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chana Senesh remembered 100 years after her birth

The National Library uploads the archive of her personal items.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN  
JULY 14, 2021 05:41
Chana Senesh's pocket notebook (photo credit: COLLECTIONS OF THE NATIONAL LIBRARY)
Chana Senesh's pocket notebook
(photo credit: COLLECTIONS OF THE NATIONAL LIBRARY)
The National Library of Israel uploaded never-before-seen items to their website on Tuesday from the Chana Senesh archive in honor of 100 years to the day she was born. Among the documents are school notebooks and certificates, her bat mitzvah certificate, a list of books she read, and more.
 
Although Senesh was only 23 when she died, she left behind a wealth of important handwritten materials, such as her poems. The archive also includes documents, such as letters exchanged with her family and documents from her trial. There were also photographs of her personal items and her family.
Some of the most important items are a notepad that was in her pocket when she was executed, the last poem she ever wrote and a note she wrote to her mother.
Chana Senesh was born in Budapest in 1921, but the antisemitism in Hungary pushed her toward Zionism, and she made Aliayah in 1939. After two years in an agricultur school, she joined the Sdot Yam kibbutz, where she worked in agriculture as well as writing poetry and a play about life on a kibbutz.
In 1943, Senesh enlisted to the British army and volunteered to join a group of paratroopers whose mission was to parachute into Europe. The goal was to assist the allies by helping pilots, who crashed in German territory, to escape. 
On March 9, 1944, Senesh parachuted into Yugoslavia with four teammates. In June, she crossed the border into Hungary and was caught and arrested by the Nazis.
For months Senesh was subjected to interrogations and extreme torture, and even though she knew her mother was at risk because of her arrest, she never told her interrogators anything.


 
Senesh was put on trial for espionage and, as a Hungarian citizen, treachery. She was sentenced to death and executed on November 7, 1944. In 1950, her bones were returned to Israel and she was buried in the military cemetery at Mount Herzl.
Over the course of years, the National Library has worked tirelessly to build the archive


Tags anniversary National Library of Israel National Archives
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by