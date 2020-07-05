The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Channel 13 continues round of layoffs amid financial crisis

According to reports, 42 workers are in line to be laid off by the channel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 5, 2020 20:19
A round of more layoffs rocked Channel 13 News on Sunday with reports that top journalists Barak Ravid and Dani Roup had been summoned for a hearing prior to dismissal.
Ravid has been with Channel 13 for the last three years, serving as its diplomatic correspondent, a role he previously filled at Haaretz.
Roup, a meteorologist, has been on Israeli TV for several decades, first on Channel 2 (now 12) and then moving to Channel 10 (now 13). He has also been one of the channel’s anchors for its morning talk shows.
News of Roup’s and Ravid’s dismissals came after the channel’s veteran political correspondent Akiva Novick and Tali Moreno, a veteran news anchor, were laid off last week. Ravid is one of Israel’s most prominent diplomatic journalists. In addition to his work on Channel 13, he also writes for Axios.
According to reports, 42 workers are in line to be laid off by the channel, which has suffered in recent years from financial losses. The channel said it was in the midst of a complicated cost-saving process and was being forced to dismiss some of its staff.
 
“Due to privacy issues, it would be appropriate that this process take place within the organization and not outside,” Channel 13 said.
 


