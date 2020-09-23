CHEQ acquires Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity start-up ClickCease

International cybersecurity firm CHEQ announced their acquisition of Israeli start-up ClickCease on Wednesday.ClickCease is a 20-person company based in Tel Aviv specializing in click fraud prevention. CHEQ hops that the aquisition will boost its "presence in the PPC/SEM space while expanding the company’s reach to the long tail of SMB advertisers." "We’re very excited to be joining the CHEQ family," said Founder and CEO of ClickCease Yuval Haimov. "Their technological infrastructure and strong position in the market will help us achieve even greater scale and expand our market even faster. We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved thus far in becoming the leading player in click-fraud prevention. "Joining CHEQ will only help solidify our market-leading position and will create exciting new growth opportunities. We’d like to thank CHEQ’s board for believing in us and look forward to being part of something so big," Haimov added.CHEQ holds offices in New York, Tel Aviv, Shanghai and Tokyo, and its specializes on delivering ad-verification cybersecurity to big name advertisers and media agencies.Will the ClickCease purchase, CHEQ believes it will open the door to millions, if not tens of millions, small business advertisers who spend money primarily on search engine optimization."We’re delighted to welcome ClickCease to the rapidly growing CHEQ family," said CHEQ’s founder and CEO Guy Tytunovich. "As our ad-verification offerings continue to expand across all marketing channels, from display and video, to OTT, 3D gaming and Search, the addition of ClickCease will give us traction with mid-to-small size advertisers, a huge and largely untapped market in the space. This will enable CHEQ to remain focused on enterprise clients while driving growth in new areas." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });ClickCease is a "fantastic company with a massive client base and almost endless growth potential. With CHEQ’s robust resources and technology, the company will be able to hit far more ambitious targets in a much shorter amount of time. Finally," he added. "I’d like to thank both ClickCease founders for embarking on this journey with us, as we continue to drive towards our vision of creating a secure and trustworthy digital media ecosystem."