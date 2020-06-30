The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chief Rabbinate declines to revoke accreditation for disgraced rabbi Moti Elon

Elon, who was convicted in 2013 of two counts of indecent assault by force against a minor, has instead committed not to seek appointment to a state-paid position until the age of legal retirement.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 30, 2020 14:27
Moti Elon (photo credit: screenshot)
Moti Elon
(photo credit: screenshot)
Despite legal pressure from a petition to the High Court of Justice, the Chief Rabbinate has declined to revoke the accreditation obtained in the past by disgraced rabbi Moti Elon, and has sufficed with merely accepting his pledge not to seek any public position in the rabbinate.
Elon was convicted by the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court in 2013 of two counts of indecent assault by force against a minor. He did not appeal, and was sentenced to six-months community service by the court.
In 2018, new allegations of sexual molestation of a minor were made against Elon, who had returned to public activity several years after his conviction, and three of the most senior religious-Zionist rabbis in the country. Rabbis Haim Druckman, Yaakov Ariel and Shmuel Eliyahu, told him to cease all public activity and to stop receiving youths in private for advice.
Efforts were made to have the Chief Rabbinate revoke his qualifications to serve as a municipal chief rabbi and neighborhood rabbi, since under the terms of the Regulations for Jewish Religious Services 2007, the Council of the Chief Rabbinate can do so if a rabbi “acted in a way that is incommensurate with his position as a rabbi among the Jewish people,” or if he was convicted of a crime whose severity is such that it can be concluded that the rabbi is not fitting to serve as a public official.
Last year however, a disciplinary committee set up by the Chief Rabbinate decided to suffice with a declaration by Elon that he would not seek public office for a period of ten years after his conviction, which would have expired in 2023.
Several individuals and organizations subsequently filed a petition to the High Court of Justice arguing that given Elon’s crimes, his alleged offenses since his conviction, his ongoing teaching, and his failure to apologize to his victims, the terms of the law require the Chief Rabbinate to revoke his accreditation.
The Chief Rabbinate in its response to the High Court petition noted that Elon has now committed not to seek public office again, and to stop conducting weddings, arguing that this commitment ensures he will never serve in a public position again.
The petitioning organizations and individuals rejected the Chief Rabbinate’s response and will still ask the court to require the Chief Rabbinate to revoke Elon’s credentials.
“It is not possible to accept that a rabbi who was convicted of sex offenses will not have credentials revoked by the Chief Rabbinate which is authorized to do so,” they said.
Attorney Riki Shapira, who represented the petitioners, said “There needs to be an unambiguous declaration that the Chief Rabbinate is distancing itself from this man, who has never accepted the judgement, never apologized, and continues to harm people and is dangerous to the public.”


Tags high court of justice sexual abuse chief rabbinate of israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by