City of Jerusalem starts light project to illuminate historic buildings

The City of Jerusalem has announced a new plan to illuminate historic buildings throughout the city, according to a press release Thursday.

The plan, initiated by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion , will illuminate prominent buildings, including the YMCA, the Tomb of David, Talita Komi, the Great Synagogue, the Tower of David, Augusta Victoria, the Church of the Holy Trinity, the Monastery of San Salvador and the Monastery of the Valley of the Cross.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2021, and will cost about NIS 6 million.

"As part of the project to improve the city, together with the preparations we are currently making for the massive absorption of tourists that is expected to reach the city the day after the coronavirus, we decided on a monument lighting campaign throughout the city," Lion said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}