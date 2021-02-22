The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Claims Conference, Hatzalah to vaccinate house-bound Holocaust survivors

Those making use of the service will be taken from their homes to the centers and back home again once they have been vaccinated.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 19:24
United Hatzalah is helping vaccinate Holocaust survivors against COVID-19. (photo credit: YECHIEL GORFEIN)
United Hatzalah is helping vaccinate Holocaust survivors against COVID-19.
(photo credit: YECHIEL GORFEIN)
 The Claims Conference together with United Hatzalah organization are set to assist up to 20,000 housebound Holocaust survivors in obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine during the course of the coming weeks. 
The Claims Conference, which administers compensation funds received for victims of Nazi persecution, identified that there are a large number of Holocaust survivors in Israel who are physically unable to leave their homes and therefore unable to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. 
The organization therefore allocated NIS 5 million to provide staff, ambulances and special transportation to allow these individuals to leave their homes and get to vaccination centers where they can be inoculated. 
Those making use of the service will be taken from their homes to the centers and back home again once they have been vaccinated. 
United Hatzalah has started making phone calls to every one of the 20,000 Holocaust survivors identified by the Claims Conference to coordinate a date for their vaccinations, and will begin taking them to vaccination centers on Wednesday. 
“The importance of returning Holocaust survivors to our daily and social routine is a high priority for us,” said Claims Conference vice president Shlomo Gur.
“With the help of United Hatzalah, an organization with excellent operational capabilities, we will be able to bring housebound Holocaust survivors to be vaccinated and then meet with family, friends and caregivers. We know that the last year has been particularly difficult and therefore we will do anything we can to put an end to their social distancing.”
United Hatzalah director Eli Pollak said “We feel a special duty to protect the health of Holocaust survivors, and taking them to get vaccinated is a great and special mission… We are proud to take part in such a project.”  


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors claims conference Hatzalah Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by