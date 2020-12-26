Clalit says 100k people have already been vaccinated for COVID-19

Adina Yaakobi, 84, from Rehovot, was the 100,000th person to receive the coronavirus vaccine at Clalit. Now, she hopes to finally be able to visit her great-grandson Kedem who she hasn't seen since he was born.

Yaakobi is a mother to two daughters, a grandmother to five grandchildren and a great-grandmother to one great-grandson, who was born one year ago, right before the coronavirus pandemic broke out and forced families to stay apart for long durations of time.

Yaakobi used to work as a nurse at the Kaplan Medical Center. She said that she was thrilled to receive the vaccination and can't wait to receive the second one so she can finally reunite with her grandson.

She also expressed appreciation for the hard work of medical teams in allowing the vaccination campaign to carry on efficiently. "As a nurse I really appreciate the hard work of the medical staff at Clalit during the coronavirus pandemic," Yaakobi shared. "I've even brought them a halva treat to sweeten their day," she added.

Amir Itah, head of Clalit's coronavirus vaccination center in Rehovot , was the one to tell Yaakobi that she was the 100,000th person to receive the vaccine.

"We can't wait to reach one million vaccinated people. Together, we'll continue to vaccinate the entire country so we can go back to hugging our loved ones and finally overcoming this pandemic," Itah said.

