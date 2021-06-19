Clashes break out between police, residents in Deir al-Assad

Clashes broke out in the northern Arab village of Deir al-Assad on Saturday between police and residents, N12 news reported.

Several vehicles were set on fire by residents, including one police car. A 26-year-old police officer was also injured during the riots, and was later evacuated to Nahariya Medical Center for treatment after being hit in the head with a stone. Several injured residents were also treated for injuries.



In a separate incident, police and residents clashed in the village of Bi'ina after receiving reports of a shooting during a celebration. During the clashes, shots were fired and a policeman and civilian were injured, in addition to two police cars set ablaze. In a separate incident, police and residents clashed in the village of Bi'ina after receiving reports of a shooting during a celebration. During the clashes, shots were fired and a policeman and civilian were injured, in addition to two police cars set ablaze.

Meanwhile, a large brawl occurred in the Arab town of Sakhnin , after three men were injured after being run over by a car. One resident was seriously injured in the hit and run.

The suspect involved in the hit and run later turned himself in to police and taken into custody.

The riot in Deir al-Assad comes following prior violence in mixed and Arab-Israeli cities during Operation Guardian of the Walls, which saw thousands arrested throughout late May and early June.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}