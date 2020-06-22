Coca-Cola to debut new mango-flavored zero-calorie version in Israel

Coca-Cola Israel is launching a new flavor of its zero-calorie version for the Israeli market, Coca-Cola Zero Mango, Israel Hayom reported.The decision to launch a mango-flavored version was motivated by local market research. According to Israel Hayom, this research showed that mango was a preferred choice for Israelis.However, many of the Israelis involved in the taste test seemed confused, wondering why drink mango-flavored Coca-Cola rather than buy mango juice or a similar alternative.Others did not have an immediately positive view of the product, stating that it took time to get used to the new taste. They noted, however, that it tasted better after being chilled in the freezer for an hour, Israel Hayom reported.Coca-Cola Zero Mango will be available in 1.5liter bottles as well as 330 milliliter cans. It will be the first tropical fruit variety of the drink to debut on the Israeli market, though Coca-Cola Zero Lemon is already available, Israel Hayom reported.