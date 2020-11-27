Committee investigating Submarine Affair to begin proceedings Tuesday

The ministerial committee of inquiry investigating Case 3000 , known as the Submarine Affair, will begin proceedings on Tuesday.

The proceedings will be subject to security clearances consistent with instructions from the attorney general, and will meet three times a week, as per determination from the commission's head.

The commission investigates circumstances surrounding the procurement of submarines and naval vessels from the German Shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's involvement. It was established by Defense Minister Benny Gantz earlier this week.

Former Defense Ministry acquisitions director Yael Grill, an appointed member of the committee, has decided to withdraw her candidacy in order to avoid a potential conflict of interests and to ensure that the committee functions smoothly.

Yisraela Friedman, who served in a variety of procurement roles at the Defense Ministry, will serve in Grill's place.

The following defense and legal consolations, as well as the initial meetings, will be closed to the public due to a decision made by the head of the committee, Tel Aviv District Court judge Amnon Straschnov, citing the interest of protecting information security.

The committee announced that it will keep later deliberations, which do not expose classified information, open to the public and the media, and will circulate meeting protocols of classified sessions following the removal of information that could compromise Israeli security.